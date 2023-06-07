Tom Schwartz ‘Taking a Break’ From Tom Sandoval

There had to come a point where Tom Schwartz would stop defending Tom Sandoval. The level of deceit that went into covering a seven-month affair couldn’t be maintained or explained away forever. Hearing the rest of his Vanderpump Rules cast mates at the Season 10 reunion must have been one of the few times Schwartz was able to hear something other than Sandoval’s spin.

Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss manifested into some pretty harsh realities for Schwartz as a result of his proximity to the illicit couple. He also made the mistake of not distancing himself from his business partner. Had Schwartz decried the affair immediately, as Scheana Shay did, he may have stood a chance against the public backlash.

Schwartz says it’s hard “not to be resentful”

But it seems like Schwartz may be doing just that finally. The Vanderpump Rules star described his change of heart while on the When Reality Hits With Jax And Brittany podcast. He appeared with the former VPR couple, courtesy of Podcast One, to update fans on the fallout from Scandoval.

“Based on the way everything played out and how this came out. I look like I’m Tom’s f–king wingman or something …” He continued, “I guess to some extent I was, based on what he had told me. I just feel like he really betrayed my trust [and] my confidence,” Schwartz admitted.

Jax Taylor asked, “Are you gonna step back from your friendship at all?”

Schwartz revealed that Sandoval has been MIA at the restaurant lately. It seems he embarked on a midlife crisis tour with his band, Sandoval & The Most Extras. It’s in poor taste considering VPR fans have boycotted Schwartz & Sandy’s because of his affair with Raquel. It’s hurting Schwartz and Sandoval’s bottom line big time.

“He made a big mess and he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses. It’s hard for me not to be resentful … I’m taking a break from Tom right now, I haven’t seen him in a while,” Schwartz revealed.

Part 3 of the Season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion airs tonight (Wednesday) at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

