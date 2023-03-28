Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Lands Role In Lifetime Movie Amid Cheating Scandal

There are a million ways to get over a bad breakup. Of course, you could adopt a dog, take a glamorous vacation, or start dating a hunky cast member from Summer House. But, when you’re Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and going through the breakup of a lifetime, you have to get creative with how you get over the split.

In the last few weeks, the world learned that Ariana’s partner of nine years, Tom Sandoval, had been cheating on her with their friend Raquel Leviss. Naturally, a breakup of this magnitude calls for a big pivot. According to Deadline, Ariana’s pivoting into a new acting role.

Despite the ongoing headlines about Scandoval, the outlet announced that Ariana has been cast in a Lifetime movie called Buying Back My Daughter. Ariana will star alongside Meagan Good.

Luckily, the film has nothing to do with a cheating husband. Buying Back My Daughter follows a mom whose teenage daughter goes missing after being sex trafficked on an escort website. Ariana will play a cop named Karen, who’s helping the mom investigate the case of the missing teen. Her character takes a special interest in the case due to a connection to the missing teen’s story.

Although she’s gearing up for the Lifetime movie, Ariana also recently filmed the Season 10 reunion of Pump Rules. At the reunion, she came face-to-face with her ex and his mistress, which was surely no easy task. Thankfully, Ariana had the perfect revenge dress to make Sandoval realize how badly he messed up. Her co-star Scheana Shay said that Ariana has a “crazy sense of empowerment” following the heartbreak. It sounds like that will be on full display during the reunion. Hopefully, she channeled Karen the Cop to grill Tom and Raquel.

According to the publication, Buying Back My Daughter is currently filming. That means Ariana has plenty to focus on while Tom and Raquel work on repairing their public image. There’s no word on when Ariana’s movie will air on Lifetime, but be ready to set your DVR as soon as the airdate is announced.

[Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images]