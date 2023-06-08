Insider Says Raquel Leviss Plans to Share Her Side of Tom Sandoval Affair Once Out of Treatment

The final part of the three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion aired last night (Wednesday), and it was some of the most riveting reality television I’d seen in a minute.

Raquel Leviss finally joined her literal partner in crime, Tom Sandoval, on the reunion stage floor after sitting the first two parts out due to her restraining order against Scheana Shay. Although she showed some remorse, Raquel seemed neutral about her indefensible affair with Sandoval. On the other hand, Tom chose to rub salt in Ariana Madix’s open wound by making disturbing comments about his and Raquel’s most intimate moments.

Can we say we’re surprised? Nope. If you’re familiar with Tom’s Bravo filmography, then you know nothing this man says (or sings) is ever good.

On top of that, he exhibits the traits of a pathological liar. However, we know that’s true since he lied to Ariana’s face for seven-plus months about his affair. Throughout this scandal, he’s tried to control the narrative by painting Madix in a bad light and lying about the specifics of his entanglement with Raquel. However, Part 3 of the VPR reunion featured Raquel coming clean about her affair’s timeline, and according to Entertainment Tonight, she has more to say.

Raquel tells all

VANDERPUMP RULES — Pictured: Raquel Leviss — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

A source close to Raquel shared with ET that the reality star plans on sharing her side of the story when her time concludes at a mental health treatment center.

“She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly,” they revealed. “Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person.”

“Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out,” they continued.

