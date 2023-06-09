Kim Zolciak Promotes Diet Pills Amid Massive Financial Issues

After Kim Zolciak shared recent photos on Instagram, followers commented on her noticeable weight loss. It seems everyone has boarded the train back to 1987 and entered their Kate Moss era. Ozempic has been widely used to afford people a rapid loss of pounds, and some thought Kim was also visiting the Land of Oz.

That said, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been going through difficult times amid her nasty divorce from Kroy Biermann. Others speculated Kim was a victim of the “divorce diet,” unable to eat due to stress or depression.

Now we’ve learned Kim’s snatched waist seems not to be the work of shots or sadness. After finding herself in financial distress, Kim is now selling diet pills. She shared the info on Instagram.

Valley of the Diet Dolls

Kim wants everyone to buy these fabulous new pills and get with the Lean Body System. Sigh. She posted a now-deleted Insta Story of someone in a string bikini and wrote, “Look and feel your best!” Then she supplied a special discount code to get 10% off. What a bonus. Also, the pills are $175.

Kim previously shared a video back in January trying to make money show the benefits of her journey to Slimsville. With all due respect, didn’t she have thousands of dollars of surgery to maintain her bod?

The caption read, “Hey you guys! Most of you know I’ve been taking the Lean Body System for 2 years and it’s helped me stay in shape while basically eating what I want. It’s a three product bundle for weight loss. My favorite one is the Lemon Trim. The main ingredient in Trim is CLA which is clinically proven to shrink fat cells!”

But don’t get crazy until you read the fine print. These things have “not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.” It also says remarkable results “are not typical.”

So, we don’t know if the product truly works. What we do know is the Lean Body System will not prevent you from losing all of your money, getting divorced, or having the cops called repeatedly.

