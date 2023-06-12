Amy Schumer Defends T-Shirt Sex After Tom Sandoval’s Reunion Comment

Lots of T-shirt talk. And some of it is complimentary. Some of it, however, is contradictory. Andy Cohen teased Tom Sandoval was going to get a lot of flak after he made a comment on Vanderpump Rules. Well, he made a lot of comments at the reunion. Including, calling Ariana Madix a motherf**ker, and saying that she wasn’t hot in a T-shirt. Where did this man come from?

Almost everyone was watching or hearing about it the next day. And the responses keep rolling in. Ariana was fast on that “f me in this shirt” merch. With grilled cheese! And Andy again talked about his teaser after the fact, saying that Tom weaponized Ariana’s body issues by saying that.

Much to be said

Who else weighed in? Guests on Watch What Happens Live, Pump Rules star Lala Kent and Real Housewives of Orange County’s returning alum, Tamra Judge. Lala said, “There’s nothing hotter than a chick in just a T-shirt and no pants.” Lala was wearing shorts that night, but she had that look going with her oversized “Send it to Darrell” sweatshirt. Tamra, who has been married for 10 years, and 13 years previously said, “I wear T-shirts all the time during sex.”

Who’s next? Amy Schumer is in the ring. She says, “Every woman’s vagina just snapped shut when he said that.” Amy might be on to something. And she told us, she too, often has sex with a T-shirt on. What’s more, she introduced us to a 2019 Scandoval conspiracy theory – check it out.

Beyond that, is how Tom’s beliefs and narrative change when it’s convenient for him. It’s interesting that Raquel Leviss wearing a TomTom sweatshirt (looking like she has no pants on) seems to be okay with Tom. So much so that he sang about it. But Ariana wearing only a T-shirt is not? Get your story straight, Tom.

VPR recently ended and no word on final casting for next season. There is talk of Raquel wanting to tell her story once she leaves treatment, but there is also the chance she’ll be in a healthy place and not need to go over it. Also, it seems Lisa Vanderpump has moved onto a new “sexy, unique, restaurant” type cast with her upcoming Hulu show, Vanderpump Villa. Stay tuned.

