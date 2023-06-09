Lala Kent Slams ‘Narcissist’ Tom Sandoval For Ruining Raquel Leviss’ Life

During the final segment of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Raquel Leviss revealed that Tom Sandoval wanted to keep the timeline of their affair a secret. She said they had a pact to keep mum on the truth and present a more diluted truth. The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner convinced Raquel that it would be a kindness towards Ariana Madix.

But Raquel went rogue and said it all anyway. At great personal expense to her, it seems, given her emotional reaction. Was she crying because she felt badly finally, or because she had betrayed Sandoval? We may never know, but the whole affair took a massive toll on the former beauty pageant contestant. Raquel checked into a mental health facility after the reunion was filmed, and was still there on a voluntary stay.

Perhaps Raquel earned some brownie points for coming clean regardless of the motive. And against the wishes of her lover. Their co-star, Lala Kent, has been vocal about labeling Sandoval a narcissist at best.

Lala thinks Sandoval did “blow up” Raquel’s life

Indeed, Lala has had some degree of sympathy for her rival since filming the reunion. Despite all the harsh things she has said, Lala admitted empathy for Raquel, especially in light of her psychiatric evaluation.

“You bring this girl in, blow up her life, and for you—because you’re a narcissist—it’s like it doesn’t affect you either way,” Lala exclusively told E! News’ The Rundown. “You’re just thrilled people are talking about you.”

Lala spoke to host Erin Lim Rhodes about her June 5 Amazon Live event in addition to reacting to the reunion finale. The Give Them Lala beauty contrasted the fallout of the affair for Raquel versus that of Sandoval, whose life remained largely uninterrupted.

“You could have really ruined her entire life,” Lala added. “Well, you kind of did. You absolutely did.”

Raquel is public enemy number one, along with Sandoval currently. Though she has been in hiding, he is joking about Scandoval during Sandoval & The Most Extras shows. Were Raquel to reinstate herself in Los Angeles again, Lala thinks that she would have a very hard time of it.

She suggested it would work if Raquel, “moved and changed her name again.”

Raquel revealed that she wants to share her story once she finishes the psychiatric evaluation. Her words will shape what kind of reception she gets when she returns to society.

