Jax Taylor Slams Tom Sandoval for Inviting Brittany Cartwright to Concert

Tom Sandoval is functioning in his usual delusional galaxy. Lately, his game has been trying to generate buzz for his Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras band tour. It’s as if he doesn’t realize his brand has completely tanked, and he won’t be riding the endorsement wave as his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix is. Dim your galaxy lights Sandoval. No one wants to be associated with you.

Andy Cohen politely declined free tickets to see Sandoval’s band perform last month. More recently, Sandoval invited Vanderpump Rules former star Brittany Cartwright to a gig in her native Kentucky on June 1. As per usual, the reaction of her husband, Jax Taylor, toward his VPR nemesis is THE story here.

“Tone-deaf” Sandoval needs to fill seats

Jax reacted to the incident to The Toast’s podcast host Claudia Oshry. Needless to say, the reality TV star wasn’t pleased with Sandoval texting his wife.

“This is how tone-deaf and selfish [Sandoval] is,” Jax commented.

“His band was performing in Louisville. He texted Brittany … ‘Hey, if you have any friends in Louisville, [I would] love to see you. Come [see] my band. I’ll get you free passes,’ Jax explained.

The nerve of the current most hated man in America had Jax sputtering at this point in the interview.

“I looked at the phone. I go … ‘Are you f–king serious?’” he continued.

Jax immediately responded to the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner. He said, “I went on my phone, and I go, ‘Don’t you ever f–king text my wife again. How dare you. How selfish and tone-deaf are you? You do realize Brittany is friends with all these girls? What do you think she’s going to do?’”

The host of the podcast agreed that Sandoval is “not well” for thinking that inviting a friend of Ariana to his show would be acceptable. The word “narcissist” came up as well.

“It’s like a serial killer who kills their family and then goes out to the bar,” Jax added.

Sandoval needs to fill seats. Not just because the public at large wants nothing to do with him for cheating on Ariana. He’s just “not talented,” Jax opined.

“You should have dreams and goals and whatever, but keep it in your living room,” he suggested. “It’s really bad.”

Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras gives the impressions of a mid-life crisis endeavor. Or an excuse to run away.

