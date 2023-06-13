Paige DeSorbo Recalls Interaction Between Craig Conover and Raquel Leviss: Doesn’t Trust ‘This Bi*ch’

Recalling all the signs that Raquel Leviss was trouble before her affair with Tom Sandoval surfaced is taking on a Nostradamus feel. No one predicted the future with his quatrains, but look back on them in hindsight and the riddle is clear.

Now we have Summer House star Paige DeSorbo adding her own unsettling input about Raquel’s behavior. Of course, it had to do with Paige’s long-distance boyfriend Craig Conover. The former beauty pageant contestant was circling the Sewing Down South founder in a most provocative way, according to Paige.

Raquel approached Craig while at a wedding with Paige

It all went down at Summer House alum Hannah Berner and Des Bishop’s wedding. Paige recalled the interaction on an episode of the podcast she hosts with Hannah called Giggly Squad.

“I literally survey the whole f—king room. I clock Craig at the bar and I watch Raquel leave the dance floor and walk over to Craig,” Paige said. “I’m standing there and I turn to literally everyone around me and I was like, ‘I don’t trust this bitch.’ … Everyone was like, ‘Oh, my God, no, she’s so sweet! She would never.’ And I f—king knew it.”

Despite her strong language, Paige admitted that Raquel was always, “very nice” to her and Hannah. “But in a way like a hurt bird.”

That’s a new way to describe one of Raquel’s seeming multiple personalities. Again, this is just another retrospect epiphany. Most of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars thought Raquel harmless enough. That is, until she started carrying on with Sandoval.

Raquel has been spending time at a voluntary psychiatric facility. She intends to share her side of the story once she returns to society.

