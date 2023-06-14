Frank Catania Was Joe Gorga’s Lawyer During FBI Probe Into Joe Giudice: He ‘Never Said a Word’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion was a wild ride. Teresa Giudice’s new husband, Luis Ruelas, kept everyone on the edge of their seats with his low-key threats. He denied hiring a private investigator, Bo Dietl, to discover all the skeletons hidden by his co-stars. But he bragged on camera twice that he did. Even Andy Cohen believed that Luis must have hired the investigator.

Teresa claimed that her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, played a role in sending her to jail. She said that Joe and Melissa were hanging out with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice’s, former business partner. Of course, if Joe Giudice hadn’t broken the law, none of this would have happened. But Teresa has a serious estrangement from the truth.

Frank solemnly swears to reveal the truth

During the final reunion episode, Frank Catania dropped a bombshell. When Andy brought up Joe being involved in sending Teresa and her ex to jail, Frank interjected. “Joe, do you release the attorney-client privilege?” Joe did, and Andy was shocked. He asked Frank if he was really Joe’s attorney. Frank swore to God, so we know he is serious.

“I was Joe’s attorney at the time. We were contacted by the FBI in West Paterson. Joe was asked to come down to West Paterson to discuss, not Teresa, they just said Joe Giudice, okay?” Frank explained. “In exchange, not even a hesitation, and Joe never showed up and said a word.”

Melissa added, “And he never would.” Then Joe told Teresa, “I loved Joe Giudice, no matter what you thought.” Still, Teresa seemed unconvinced. “I know he would never try to hurt me,” she said of her brother. But she still seemed to believe that just because Jacqueline Laurita proclaimed it, it must be true.

Kudos to Andy for calling out Teresa. “You, like, suddenly stanning for Jacqueline is like, the joke of the century,” he said. Amen! But this reunion was sad. Teresa and Joe failed to mend their relationship. And I am still traumatized by thoughts of Luis in Nonno’s sweatpants, chatting it up with Bo Dietl. And adding to Luis’ supposed arsenal.

You can catch up on the Real Housewives of New Jersey streaming on Peacock.

