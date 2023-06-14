Shannon Beador Hints She Had ‘A-Ha Moments’ About Heather Dubrow

It seems like Season 17 of Real Housewives of Orange County is going to be messy for Heather Dubrow. She admitted as much, stating, “It was a very difficult season for me, to be honest.”

Of course, Tamra Judge’s triumphant return was probably Heather’s biggest problem. Tamra unleashed on Heather, reportedly going “nuclear.” Sounds like a regular Thursday for Tamra. Then Tamra leveled an accusation at Heather. “It ends up being that she really does something sh*tty to me,” Tamra said.

Meanwhile, Shannon Beador has also mentioned having issues with Fancy Pants. She shared the details exclusively with Entertainment Tonight.

Friends or frenemies?

“I have a few a-ha moments about certain cast members and maybe what their motivations are that just kind of hit me,” Shannon said. So, who gave Shannon her biggest lightbulb moment? The mom of three hinted that the “last name might start with a D.” Duh.

Friction between Shannon and Heather isn’t a shock. Last season, Shannon told co-stars Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter that Nicole James had sued Heather’s husband, renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow.

The details came out at Heather’s elaborate sushi party. Gina spilled the beans to Heather and Fancy Pants sent everyone home with no sushi. She believed that Shannon was attempting to orchestrate a takedown of the couple. While Gina brought up the subject, Heather was angrier with Shannon. Heather didn’t understand why Shannon would discuss a dismissed lawsuit from almost 20 years ago.

Since the accusations could harm Terry’s career and reputation, she was justified in being upset. When Shannon joined the RHOC cast, Heather knew that Shannon’s husband, David Beador, was cheating on her. She kept that scandalous secret and didn’t embarrass Shannon.

I think that Shannon’s decision to chat about the lawsuit probably damaged her friendship with Heather. Only time will tell if it is beyond repair.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo and streams on Peacock the following day.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK SHANNON’S AHA MOMENT WAS ABOUT? IS A FRIENDSHIP BETWEEN SHANNON AND HEATHER POSSIBLE?