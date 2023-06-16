Danielle Cabral Not Sure She Can Handle a Return To Real Housewives of New Jersey

Most Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have been focused on whether or not Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga will be returning for the next season. Still, according to another cast member, they’re on the fence about signing on the dotted line.

Jersey’s newest star, Danielle Cabral, had a pretty solid first season. However, she recently revealed that a small percentage of her is unsure if she’d like to return for a second.

Of course, her time on the show wasn’t easy. But what new Housewife’s is? Especially in the Garden State.

Most of her feuds were between her and the season’s other rookie, Rachel Fuda. Instead of sticking side by side, they were at each other’s necks. Despite that, they came to a mutual understanding during the reunion and were seemingly able to put their beef behind them. On the other hand, according to Danielle, her drama with her co-star Margaret Josephs took a toll on her.

Danielle’s making no promises about her Real Housewives return

During the RHONJ After Show, Danielle shared her feelings about completing her first Real Housewives season.

“It was hard,” she said. “It was a lot to come out of it and now to watch it all again … it was a lot,” she said.

When Cabral’s co-star, Jennifer Aydin, asked her if she’d do it again, the Staten Island native wasn’t too sure. “I would have to really think about it,” she continued.

“Out of a hundred percent, there’s probably like a 15 [to] 20 percent chance.”

“I don’t know it was a lot … It was very difficult for me. I was never put in situations like that. I was a kid in high school, and I dealt with sh*t like this,” she stated. “It goes against everything I stand for as a person, as a human, as a woman.”

Aydin asked her to clarify what she meant, to which she said, “Trying to destroy another woman.”

After Jennifer reminded her she doesn’t exemplify that behavior, she finished by saying, “But I was the one getting destroyed.”

You can stream the Real Housewives of New Jersey on Peacock.

