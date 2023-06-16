Kristin Chenoweth Asks Teresa Giudice Fans to ‘Leave Her Alone’ After ‘Team Gorgas’ Tweet

Broadway superstar Kristin Chenoweth is not only a triple threat, she’s also a Bravo Superfan. There’s no shame in her game and Kristin joins many high-profile celebrities held captive by the lure of reality television.

Due to the drama of Real Housewives of New Jersey, Kristin had some thoughts on the feud between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. Like many, she shared them on Twitter and now regrets this choice. After showing support for Team Gorga, the Tre Stumps came in hot. Now Kristin wants them to leave her alone.

Take a cleansing breath

Ok y’all. I risk being hunted by BO DIETL the famous PI from @RHONJ but: I’m #Teamgorga. (#let’s play.)? — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) June 14, 2023

Look, I get the passion and protection over a favorite tv person, but some folks are going overboard. Just because someone has a different opinion doesn’t mean you have to bash them. Unfortunately for Kristin, she’s not seeing a lot of room for free thinking in this part of the Bravoverse.

On June 16, she Tweeted, “Ok y’all. I risk being hunted by BO DIETL the famous PI from @RHONJ but: I’m #Teamgorga. (#let’s play.)” Kristin then found herself on the receiving end of some pissed-off Teresa supporters. One commenter wrote, “You have always been on the wrong side of history.”

Another follower added, “Oh Kristin! I loved you in four Christmases. And descendants. But girl please watch from season 3. Little Joey even said it at bravocon that if Theresa had a show, then it was her job to get him on the show too. Wake up girl.” After a while, Kristin knew she had poked the bear and requested the Teresa fans to back off.

It might be nap time

Omg please Theresa and Louie fans leave me alone. Y’all are scary! — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) June 15, 2023

A couple of days later, fixated viewers were still going after Kristin enough to prompt another post.

She wrote, “Omg please Theresa [sic] and Louie [Ruelas] fans leave me alone. Y’all are scary!” One particularly incensed member of Team Teresa suggested Kristin was being a clout chaser by admitting her preference for the Gorga side.

I’m not sure any of the vitriol aimed at Kristin did a lot to sway her opinion. If nothing else, Team Gorga might have gotten a few more members. But there is little doubt Kristin will continue sharing her favorites going forward.

