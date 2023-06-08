Kristen Chenoweth Was ‘So Sad’ Watching The RHONJ Reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 has been one for the Bravo history books. Teresa Giudice has been feuding with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, for over a decade. Even though it was entertaining television in the beginning, fans have had enough of this storyline.

The newest season of RHONJ picked up with Tre and Joe continuing their fight from the season prior. Additionally, Joe and Melissa strongly disagreed with Tre not asking Melissa to be a bridesmaid during her wedding. As the season progressed, more details emerged about what caused the strain in their relationship, such as a failed pizza oven business with Tre’s husband, Luis Ruleas, and a baseless cheating rumor involving Melissa and another guy.

When the season finale premiered, this bombshell cheating rumor was revealed to the rest of the cast and sent some over the edge. The aftermath possibly caused one of the biggest blowups in the show’s history. Once production wrapped, both sides claimed to be officially over the drama with the other, and unsurprisingly, viewers are on the same page.

Kristen Chenoweth reflects on the Giudice and Gorga family drama

It should come as no surprise that Broadway extraordinaire Kristen Chenoweth is a big fan of Real Housewives. The 54-year-old has been on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen several times and has voiced strong opinions about Bravo storylines over the year. And this time is no different.

In an Instagram comment, Kristen, who played Glinda in Wicked on Broadway (who knows a thing or two about forgiveness), shared some sound advice for the Giudice/Gorga crew.

After revealing that watching the RHONJ reunion upset her, Kristen offered up advice for the Jersey families to consider.

“I will say this: When there is empathy, there can be forgiveness,” she wrote. “I have seen the worst of Teresa over the years.” Kristen added, “I feel badly for her for sure. The way she has treated her brother and Melissa over the years has to be exhausting.”

“I wish everyone on the show were better listeners instead of talkers,” she continued. “So much can be learned when you listen. God bless them all.”

Since taping the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, Teresa has not spoken with her brother and Melissa. Although Kristen offered sound guidance, it may do little since both sides want nothing to do with each other. Thankfully, RHONJ is on a brief hiatus while they figure out how to move forward; however, the future of this show with both ladies as Housewives doesn’t look bright.

Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Part 3 continues Tuesday at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH KRISTEN’S COMMENTS? DO YOU THINK TERESA HAS TREATED HER FAMILY POORLY? OR HAVE THEY TREATED HER POORLY?