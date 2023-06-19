Apollo Nida’s Request to End Probation Early Denied by Judge

Back in 2014, we didn’t know how good we had it. The same pretty much goes for Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Phaedra Parks. She hadn’t yet tarnished her friendship with Kandi Burruss and hadn’t earned the rep of a liar.

It was also a memorable year for Phaedra’s ex-husband Apollo Nida. The father of Phae’s two boys had been sentenced to eight years behind bars. He played a key role in an enormous money laundering scam and was sent to jail for fraud.

Apollo’s prison stint required five years of supervised probation after his release, and that was too much for him. After challenging the judge and requesting to have his time reduced, the court ruled late last week. Radar has the scoop.

That’s a “no” from the judge, dawg

A Georgia judge has deflated Apollo’s hopes and dreams of ending his probation early. Considering he’s out of the slammer and only has another year to go, Apollo may want to take a seat at this time.

According to court docs, the decision was made and Apollo was shut down for a second time. He requested probation to end because he is sick and tired of living with restrictions. Additionally, Apollo implied probation is impeding his career as “an in-demand entertainer.” I’ll wait whilst you pause to chuckle.

Other than the pesky restrictions, Apollo was also over having to obtain approval for certain types of work. It’s a shame he’s so unhappy at only serving a minimum number of years when snitching got him out of doing thirty in a jumpsuit.

Despite the judge’s ruling, Apollo says he has “maintained a stable residence with his now-wife and has successfully transitioned into society. He has also established a great relationship with his children and spends time with them regularly.”

This is a fantastic turnaround for a seemingly evolved career criminal. Prosecutors advised Apollo should remain on probation for the duration to “deter” him from offending further. The judge did acknowledge Apollo’s achievements but ultimately agreed with the prosecution.

