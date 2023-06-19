Faith Stowers Organized a GoFundMe to Sue Stassi Schroeder

Stassi Schroeder may have been fired from Vanderpump Rules, but the aggrieved Faith Stowers hardly sees that as a resolution. The former VPR darling was fired in 2020 and left disgraced. She quickly made a public apology. But adding insult to injury, Stassi has profited by sharing the story in two New York Times Bestseller books, Next Level Basic and Off With My Head.

And such is the difficulty. Faith was hardly given the same platform. Certainly, being falsely accused of stealing by a highly privileged white female would be an in-demand story. Especially considering that Stassi was fired during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Faith is seeking the demonetization of Stassi’s books

So now, Faith is coming for her share. Faith is seeking funding to sue Stassi for calling the police and reporting her for stealing. Fans suggested that Stassi was seeking revenge for Brittany Cartwright after it emerged that Brittany’s then-boyfriend Jax Taylor had cheated with Faith.

This theory magnifies injustice. That Stassi toyed with destroying a woman’s reputation and clean record for a potential vendetta. Thus, there is a public interest in Faith’s GoFundMe, which lists a financial goal of $20,000.

In the description, Faith wrote of her grievances against both Stassi and Kristen Doute. Kristen was fired at the same time but has made a VPR comeback in the wake of Scandoval. Faith wrote, “I was publicly targeted and mercilessly verbally attacked by Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.”

“During that time, I was also racially targeted and wrongfully accused of horrendous crimes that I have since been vindicated from,” Faith continued.

The statement then lists Stassi’s NYT Bestseller scores and claims Stassi “made more terrible non factual claims,” in her book. Faith called these claims “ignorant” and “harmful to me and my family.”

Accordingly, Faith then calls for the demonetization of Stassi’s books. Finally, she added, “I’m seeking assistance with my legal team to get this book removed and all royalties/funds collected from this book be given to charity or assisting a family of choice.”

The statement ended by thanking supporting fans for “standing up against bullies and racial division.”

If Faith succeeds in her lawsuit, Vanderpump Rules will be rocked by another major scandal. And Stassi will have more problems than being denied a ride at Universal Studios because of her pregnancy.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF FAITH’S GOFUNDME? WHAT DO YOU THINK THE OUTCOME WILL BE? SHOULD STASSI DONATE HER EARNINGS TO CHARITY?