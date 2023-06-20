Vicki Gunvalson Accuses Vanderpump Rules Cast of Staging Scandoval Drama

Since March 2023, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, as well as the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast have taken over the world. Literally. Not only was every entertainment news sector talking about this salacious affair. But so were the politicians over in DC. Talk about impact.

Tom and Raquel having sex with each other for seven months behind Ariana Madix’s back seemed like a storyline that was too good to be true. Yes, viewers are familiar with cheating storylines — especially on Pump Rules — however, it’s never been as convoluted as this.

The drama has been explosive and highly tantalizing. Some have accused the cast of faking the stunt for viewers and publicity. But several cast members have fired back, including Ariana, saying she was “insulted” by those claims. As if it hasn’t been enough for Madix to deal with the opinions of those on the outside, now she has to face the OG of all OGs, Vicki Gunvalson.

Vicki is calling BS on Scandoval

In a new interview on the FACTZ podcast, Vicki from the Real Housewives of Orange County says she believes Scandoval was all a ploy.

When the conversation turned to the drama taking place at SUR, the OG of the OC revealed she “does not care” about it one bit. “Everybody has an affair, and I don’t really care,” she said.

“They weren’t married. They knew what they were getting into. I think it’s all publicity,” Vicki continued. She added further she believed the affair was “one hundred percent” staged.

Yikes. Vicki has had her fair share of controversies during her time as a Housewife. Of course, her divorce from Donn Gunvalson. But most notable is her relationship with the alleged con man Brooks Ayers. She didn’t appreciate being called a liar then, but, who knows, maybe she feels differently these days.

