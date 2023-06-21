Nurse Suing Dorit Kemsley Demands She Release Bank Statements

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley is back in the news again, but not because of a toxic show. Dorit must grow bored every few years from paying bills and not having pending lawsuits.

Much like Summer Solstice, that special time of year is here once again. After some maintenance on her facial features, Dorit employed the skills of an aftercare nurse to get her through post-op. What Dorit didn’t do was pay the medical professional assigned to care for her. Now the nurse is pissed and she isn’t playing around. Radar has the details.

Home Sweet Home?

Some people have vacation villas as a second home, for the Kemsleys, it’s court. Thanks to nurse Natalie Vanderstay, Dorit gets an opportunity for a little getaway. Natalie took care of Dorit after she received a procedure of the cosmetic variety. Then Dorit stiffed her on the bill.

In April 2023, Dorit was ordered by the court to pay her debt to Natalie. Unfortunately, she has yet to open her wallet and release the funds. This is according to legal papers filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. But here’s the deal – the patient care took place in November 2022, so Dorit has had PLENTY of time to deal with it and make things right.

Consequently, Natalie was awarded over $8k from the judge but still has no money. Because Dorit has neglected to pay, now the nurse wants her to submit a “detailed financial record of all her assets” as part of the lawsuit. On June 16, Natalie filed an “Order to Produce Statement of Assets.”

Nurse Natalie is tired of waiting

Additionally, she requested the court to provide Dorit with 30 days to whip up the financial docs and prepare them for an August 2023 hearing. When Dorit hired Natalie, her rate was $100 an hour and she worked for approximately four days or 80 hours.

Court papers said, “I [Natalie] submitted an invoice to [Dorit] after my services were completed and [Dorit] has refused to pay me.” So basically at this point, Natalie managed Dorit’s pain and gave her proper meds via the physician, for free. And if you know anything about US healthcare, everything comes at a price. Dorit blew off the initial court date which only made matters worse. At this time, Dorit has not publicly addressed the situation but I’m sure it will somehow be blamed on Lisa Vanderpump.

