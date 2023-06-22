Bethenny Frankel Defends Flaunting Huge Engagement Ring

We’ve all heard the phrase, “If you’ve got it, flaunt it.” That seems to be the method of operation for anyone affiliated with the Real Housewives franchise. It also holds true for former cast members, namely Bethenny Frankel.

The Real Housewives of New York alum is getting heat for flashing her ginormous engagement ring she bought from Paul Bernon. This week Beth shared a “funny” reel on Instagram, asking what women would have to do for a certain size of engagement ring. Then she proceeded to show off her 10-carat rock worth about $1 million. Followers read her for filth and now Bethenny defends her bauble.

Size does matter to Bethenny

Bethenny took aim and shot back at people criticizing her diamond ring that kind of looks like Jareth the Goblin King’s coffin. She compared her big ole piece to some “regular” diamond rings and people weren’t impressed. Instead of reading the room and pulling back, Bethenny will die on this hill.

She entered her own comment section to battle the haters. Bethenny said to one person, “Seems like it makes you feel jealous. Talk to a professional.” Oooo, sick burn – said no one. I’m personally very happy for Bethenny. She’s been through the wringer in her love life, so seeing her find some happiness is nice. That said, no one is jealous over a ring equivalent to Teresa Giudice’s wedding weave.

Bethenny kept going …

If you know anything about the former RHONY star, you’re vaguely aware she doesn’t like people who disagree with her. One user shared her love of smaller, less “gaudy” rings and Bethenny minced no words. “Well you’re in no danger of getting it so,” she replied.

Another commenter found Bethenny’s display of wealth grotesque from her single mom POV. “I just LOVE to see these people spending their money on such AWESOME things while I can’t afford to even pay on my debt,” she wrote. Okay but also, it’s not up to celebrities to police the internet for others. That said, Bethenny’s empathy must have been taking a nap.

She responded, “Then you should maybe do something and help some people. Go to a shelter.” Additionally, when someone advised Beth that “Money Talks [and] Wealth Whispers,” she didn’t let that one go either.

“It does…not on social media. This culture celebrates multi-million dollar weddings in the south of France disguised as quiet. What a scam,” Bethenny countered. She added, “Lol maybe you should do some charity work…..Thanks for engaging as it is an ENGAGEMENT post!”

Bethenny concluded with, “It’s called humor. Get a sense of it.” Sure, Jan.

TELL US – WHO DO YOU AGREE WITH, BETHENNY OR THE COMMENTERS? DOES BETHENNY FLAUNT HER WEALTH? WAS THE ENGAGEMENT RING POST IN POOR TASTE?