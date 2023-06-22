Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke Clap Back at Claims They’re Not Really Close Friends

In my not-so-humble opinion, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are the best things to happen to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a long time. Well, before Bravo finally made the right move by taking away Lisa Rinna’s diamond. Sutton and Garcelle are an unexpected dynamic duo that brings it every time, and I expect nothing less in the upcoming Season 13.

Apparently, not everyone agrees with the two RHOBH fan favorites, and I’m actually not talking about Rinna’s Mean Girl Gang, for once. Former Real Housewives producer Carlos King has joined that camp. Carlos is always giving an insider’s perspective on the Bravo tea, mainly through his Reality with the King podcast. During a recent episode, he apparently came for Garcelle and Sutton out of nowhere.

Twitter user @TheRealityTVGuru posted a clip of Carlos’s shade. While discussing some Real Housewives of Atlanta cast dynamics, he brought up RHOBH. “Y’all are the same ones who think Garcelle and Sutton are besties,” he proclaimed. “Sutton would never, in real life, befriend Garcelle. It’s all about the alliance.” Those are fighting words, and now the diamond holders are clapping back.

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke team up to defend friendship

Another fan tweeted at Garcelle and Sutton to respond to the TV producer’s shade. Unshockingly, both women staunchly disagreed with the assessment of their friendship. “This couldn’t be more wrong but I don’t have to prove anything,” Garcelle tweeted in response. Drop the mic. Now this, friends, is exactly how you clear someone trying to come for you. Take notes.

Sutton also had a great response to Carlos. “If they don’t know by now. SMH. Can’t make this friendship up. Best thing that’s happened to me in a decade,” Sutty Butty wrote in a tweet. Why is this warming my heart? Sure, Garcelle and Sutton might not have been friends without the show. But, they do get credit for actually hanging out when the cameras aren’t around, unlike some of the Fox Force Five.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to return to Bravo in November.

