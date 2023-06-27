Ariana Madix Celebrates Her 38th Birthday in Style With Boyfriend Daniel Wai

The public would unanimously agree that if there is a person that deserves an epic birthday bash, it’s Ariana Madix. She suffered a public humiliation after an affair between her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, and Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss surfaced in early March.

Those that didn’t watch the show could commiserate with a woman scorned and cheated on in a very deceptive way. Raquel maintained a close friendship all the while that she was sleeping with Ariana’s man. Ariana suffered, but she came out on top. Both professionally and personally. And now, she got to celebrate her birthday with good friends and her new flame, Daniel Wai. It was a full weekend affair.

Ariana’s lover and friends celebrated her all weekend

The “Gemini queen” celebrated her 38th birthday with Daniel and close friends. Ariana and her friends shared photos of the revelry on social media. There was an intimate dinner and cake as well as some nightclub action, rife with tequila shots.

Daniel cooked dinner for the group. Makeup artist Jared Lipscomb praised the NYC based personal trainer for his skills in the kitchen in an Instagram Story that Ariana reposted over the weekend.

“@thestrongwai is our chef de cuisine to celebrate our unicorn de queen,” he wrote. Another of Ariana’s friends posted a video of Daniel garneshing ribs with “homemade BBQ sauce.”

The event was marked by a friend pouring some champagne into Ariana’s mouth. The group upgraded to heavier alcohol for a night out. Daniel was pictured holding a bottle and champagne flutes to hand out to the party.

Both he and Ariana are gushing in the photos. It’s clear these two have something really special. On Friday, Daniel treated his lady to a “date night” at the Orchid Quartet candlelight concert.

“Happy birthday to the kindest and most generous woman I know,” Daniel wrote in tribute to Ariana after her special weekend.

Moustached worms were not included on the guest list.

Meanwhile, filming for Season 11 has already commenced.

