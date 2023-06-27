Sutton Stracke Claims She Doesn’t Know Carlos King

Sutton Stracke doesn’t seem too bothered by Carlos King’s recent comments about her friendship with Garcelle Beauvais. Mainly because she has no idea who the guy is.

Most should know by now that Carlos used to produce early seasons of the Real Housewives of New Jersey and Atlanta before being promoted to the series’ executive producer during Seasons 6, 7, 8, and 9. Additionally, he created his franchise — Love & Marriage — on the Oprah Winfrey Network. With that, Carlos is full of behind-the-scenes info (and opinions). Typically, he shares his thoughts on his podcast, Reality with the King, and some of his statements have sent some into a spiral.

“Y’all the same ones who think Sutton and garcelle are besties” ??? Ohhhh he clocked that phony Sutton and garcelle friendship as well ? I’m so glad he says what needs to be said. #RHOA #RHOBH get the girlies pressed pic.twitter.com/W7AKW5LVSd — The Reality TV Guru (@Realitytvguru13) June 19, 2023

During a recent episode of his, he mentioned the importance of seeing real friendships on the series. After that, he questioned the relationships between Kenya Moore/Kandi Burruss and Garcelle and Sutton. However, what he said rubbed many people the wrong way.

I don’t know him!

“Y’all are the same ones who think Garcelle and Sutton are besties,” Carlos said. “Sutton would never, in real life, befriend Garcelle. It’s all about the alliance.” His proclamation upset both Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars. “This couldn’t be more wrong but I don’t have to prove anything,” Garcelle said online. At the same time, Sutton responded, saying, “If they don’t know by now. SMH. Can’t make this friendship up. Best thing that’s happened to me in a decade.”

During a recent interview, Sutton shared more of her thoughts. And based on her response, some have compared the diamond holder to the legendary Mariah Carey.

Did Sutton just Mariah Carey, me? ? We need her on my podcast to chat! I LOVE it! #rhobh #RealitywiththeKing pic.twitter.com/dCFGeV2k2n — Carlos King (@thecarlosking_) June 26, 2023

“I don’t know who he is,” she said. “I don’t know, but I do know that I have a very real friendship with Garcelle. We text … call. We visit. We’re going on vacation together this summer. We’re really best friends, and I love her so much, and we love our families together and everything.”

If you’ve listened to Carlos’ podcast, you know he throws shade with the rest of them, but thankfully, he can take what he dishes out.

He responded on Twitter, saying, “Did Sutton just Mariah Carey, me? [laughing emoji]. We need her on my podcast to chat! I LOVE it!”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK CARLOS’ STATEMENT WAS OUT OF POCKET? DO YOU BELIEVE GARCELLE AND SUTTON ARE REAL FRIENDS?