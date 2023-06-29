Camille Grammer Discusses Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4

Since the departure of Lisa Rinna on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Bravo has had to call in some of the big dogs. By now, we already know Kim Richards is back in the mix, and her reappearance on the show, hopefully as a friend, has been long overdue. Additionally, Denise Richards is back in the fold. And by the looks of it, we should be in for a solid season — one of light shade and fun drama.

Another surprise guest that will hopefully stir the pot is former RHOBH star, Camille Grammer. She was spotted with some of the cast, and mumblings of her return sent social media into a frenzy. But don’t get too excited. Because according to her latest set of tweets, the OG will only be featured part-time.

I’m was only a guest this season but I had a blast. I witnessed some intense drama and many laughs in one evening. We’ll see. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) June 21, 2023

“[I] was only a guest this season but I had a blast,” she wrote. “I witnessed some intense drama and many laughs in one evening. We’ll see.”

Camille teases RHUGT 4 drama

Some may remember the feud between Camille and Dorit Kemsley in an earlier season of the show. After discovering that Grammer was returning, longtime Bravo viewers were curious about the dynamic between them today.

“Dorit was quiet around me. Some might perceive it as avoidance or rudeness,” she wrote online. “I didn’t think much of it.”

Although her appearance during the new season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be brief, fans can catch her during the newest Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season.

Aww.. Thank you! Morocco is fabulous. The drama was intensified by jet-lag. Haha. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) June 21, 2023

Camille joined a handful of other iconic Housewives, including Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, and Phaedra Parks, in Morocco, where things quickly turned ugly. Despite the drama, which Camille says was “intensified by jet lag,” it appears the former diamond holder had a lovely time abroad.

No word yet on when RHUGT Season 4 will arrive on Peacock!

