Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alums Kim Richards, Camille Grammer, And Denise Richards Are Reportedly Filming For Season 13

Lisa Rinna’s loss is our gain. Her exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills might have opened the door to faces we haven’t seen in a minute. RHOBH recently started production on Season 13. We won’t have Rinna gaslighting her co-stars or Diana Jenkins repeatedly moisturizing her own lips this year. Instead, fans will be visited by some long-lost friends because Kyle Richards’ storyline is probably lost in the void.

Kathy Hilton must still have Kyle on a no-contact list because the original sister Kyle would spar with is back. When in doubt or when in severe lack of content, call Kim Richards to come save her sister the day. But Kim isn’t the only alum looming in the background. According to Page Six, Denise Ragamuffin Richards and Camille Grammer 007 have re-entered the chat. Heavy. has all the details.

Round one of the first season sans Rinna is underway! It’s a good day to be a former cast member who had conflicts with Hollywood’s biggest bully because there’s a chance you got a call from your old buddies at Bravo when she left. We know Kim is filming with Kyle because some pics were shared on social media. Kim, Kyle, and Dorit Kemsley were seen with a camera in the woods, presumably on a hike.

Kyle shared the pap photos on her Instagram story. Speaking of Kyle’s social media, thanks to photos from a dinner she had, place cards showed Denise and Camille were invited. Truly hoping Aaron Phypers stayed home because we’re not ready for his electromagnetic gamma ray doom conversations over Kyle’s charcuterie board appetizer.

Back in February, Kyle alluded to a possible Kim appearance during an Amazon Live when RHOBH viewers were asking if she would return. At the time Kyle replied, “Possibly. I really want her to and we just started [filming].” Translation: without Rinna around to make everyone mad, people might see Kyle struggling to be interesting, so let’s get a sister in STAT.

Kyle also said fans want all three sisters on the show. “I mean, the fans have really said that [they want all three sisters together] over, and over, and over,” she previously told Digital Spy. Why would we want all three sisters when only two of them would be speaking at a time? That said, more family for Kyle could be more narrative Kyle could manipulate.

Obviously, Kim showing up means Kathy Hilton has been staying home. Kyle and Kathy still haven’t repaired the riff that occurred when Kyle once again didn’t take a sibling’s side in a disagreement. In fact, we don’t know if Kathy is going to show up this season at all. Kyle needs to watch it because if she gets into a fight with Kim, there’s literally no one left to graciously provide her a reason to complain on film.

At any rate, we’ll at least get an eventful dinner. No word on whether or not Kyle served Rinna’s good friend Kendall Jenner’s tequila out of spite. Surely Erika Jayne will be there, not able to talk about anything remotely interesting due to legal reasons. Dorit will be there, waiting for something exciting to happen so she has a reason to exist on the show. Kyle will be there, looking around for any family member to blame her life troubles on. The Fox Force Five Three are looking kind of frail this year. Now I can see why some ladies were brought back.

[Photo Credit: Shed Media/Peacock]