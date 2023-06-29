Jax Taylor Worried About Tom Schwartz’s Mental Health After Scandoval

Naturally, the person that received all the empathy after Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s affair hit the news was Ariana Madix. Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend of nearly a decade was “blindsided” by the affair. Her Vanderpump Rules friends, and the public at large, rallied around her in an attempt to lift her up during a tumultuous time in her life. Thankfully, Ariana has come back to live her best life with a wonderful boyfriend, Daniel Wai, by her side.

But what about the other victims of Sandoval’s deceit? The standard of victimhood varies on perspective of course. But an argument could be made that Tom Schwartz was also manipulated by the colorful, galaxy-light fueled Sandoval.

Jax Taylor certainly seems to think so. At the very least, Jax feels that Schwartz deserves a bit of a break at this point in his life. And the former VPR star also revealed that he is concerned for Schwartz’s mental health currently.

Jax thinks Schwartz needs to “take a break” from Sandoval

During a FanRoom Live event, Jax shared his feeling that Sandoval “destroyed” Schwartz. He then went on to explain his point of view. And also pointed out the financial hit Schwartz took because of trusting Sandoval.

“I saw [Schwartz] on Father’s Day and I saw him the other day. He clearly said he is taking a break. And he said to me, too, he’s got to take a break mentally from Tom [Sandoval]. I mean, he’s destroyed that guy and that’s his business partner. If anything, he should have been loyal to him,” Jax explained.

Of course, Jax is referring to the public boycotts that hit Schwartz & Sandy’s, the restaurant both Toms opened together. It seems a bit loose and fast to play with people’s life savings. Sandoval did not think of the financial consequences of his behavior with Raquel. He simply left to go on tour with his mid-life crisis band.

“He has a lot of personal problems going on with his family right now, a lot of personal issues that I’m not going to address. But I think he’s made a lot of it clear. He’s got his brother’s cancer, rehab, and all this other stuff, and his dad is in the hospital,” Jax explained, implying that while Scandoval was very tough to deal with, it is not even the highest of Schwartz’s priorities right now.

“He’s got a lot of issues aside from the show. So then you had the show on top of that,” Taylor continued. “Then you had your best friend try to backstab you when you put your whole life savings into a bar. It’s just traumatic.”

Schwartz took a lot of heat from his co-stars for keeping mum on his knowledge of the affair. He claimed that Sandoval promised to tell Ariana about Raquel, and kept making excuses. There was manipulation from Sandoval’s side. And to think that Schwartz invested his life savings to go 50/50 on the restaurant with him.

“You spend all these years making money and saving up and stuff, and then you put money into something where your friend destroys it in 24 hours. It’s just it’s tough,” Jax concluded. “And I feel for Tom. Like, I literally have to check in with him every day because I’m worried about his mental health.”

Thankfully, Schwartz feels that he is in a better head space. He gave an interview recently and said he is working on being “present.” The practice has had a positive effect on his mental health. Also, Schwartz got to totally unplug to film Stars on Mars in Australia. Here’s to hoping it all upward from here.

