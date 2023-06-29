Lala Kent Admits ‘Coming Around’ To Dating Again

Dipping her toes in the water. Lala Kent revealed that she is getting comfortable with dating again. It’s been a stunting and tumultuous road for the Vanderpump Rules star, who previously was engaged to producer Randall Emmett. Understandably, his dual lifestyle of cheating and promiscuity had a profound effect on Lala.

For some time, and most vocally during Season 10, Lala claimed to be walking a very hesitant line in terms of getting into a new relationship. She also plans to give her daughter, Ocean, a sibling by solo means.

But recently, Lala revealed her plans to use a dating app to get back into the game. Though she did not specify if this means she would be comfortable to be in a relationship again.

Lala likes that Bumble is “female driven”

It’s Bumble to the rescue. During a recent Q&A with fans via her Instagram Story, Lala pin-pointed Bumble as a user friendly app for those recovering from a “toxic relationship.” Its secure, safety and specific parameters made the Give Them Lala Beauty founder feel comfortable to use it.

The reality TV star was asked to share her thoughts on dating apps. She answered, “I love this question because it reminds me that I am not alone in being a little nervous to dip my toe back into the dating pond.”

“I’m absolutely not opposed to a dating app. I’ve been pretty vocal about not being ready to date quite yet. I’m coming around you guys, and I would use Bumble because I love that it’s very female-driven,” she added.

“So that’s what I wanna do,” Lala explained. “That’s the next account that I’ll be setting up.”

It’s a “no-brainer” for Lala, who also is friends with the founder’s sister. The girls were up in Utah together.

“I also have like a little bit of a personal connection because the founder of Bumble, Whitney Wolfe, I work with because I was best friends with her younger sister Danny,”

It’s nice to see Lala coming back into her confidence. And certainly, with the app’s security parameters, she can stay secure and have a bit of fun as well.

