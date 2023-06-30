Scheana Shay’s Friend Janet Elizabeth Addresses Ariana Madix Pregnancy Rumors

Social media has a funny way of creating unpredictable, uncomfortable situations. A misplaced photo here, a stray hand there. It’s the risk we all take when posting pictures of our lives on the internet.

Such an occurrence happened with Ariana Madix recently. The Vanderpump Rules star celebrated her 38th birthday and splashed it all over social media. An innocent picture in the background created a firestorm of rumors. And now the person who hosted Ariana’s birthday bash is setting the record straight.

Social media users assumed ultrasound photos in a picture were Ariana

Scheana Shay and her friend Janet Elizabeth addressed Ariana’s pregnancy rumors during an episode of Dear Media’s Scheananigans podcast.

Janet explained how the unfounded rumors came about. “We were at my house in my kitchen and there’s people there taking videos of, of, of Dan cooking and Ariana and Dan kind of together,” she said.

“There was specifically one that Dan posted of them, like hugging in the kitchen. I think it was after she saw the menu and read it. Zoomed in on my fridge where I have all my ultrasound photos,” Janet continued.

So the internet community saw the ultrasound photos and assumed that they belonged to Ariana and her boyfriend Daniel Wai.

Janet’s husband reacted to the situation with disbelief. She said, “and he’s like, oh my god. Read these comments. Everyone is looking at our ultrasound photos and thinking it’s at Ariana’s house or something. So I’m like, I was like, people know what her kitchen looks like.”

Scheana suggested followers might think that Ariana finally moved out of the house she formerly bought with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval. Perhaps that she downsized to “an apartment or new house or something.”

Janet put the rumors to bed by confirming that she is the one that is expecting.

“I hate to break it to all of my fellow Redditors, but those were my ultrasound photos, not Ariana’s,” Janet concluded.

