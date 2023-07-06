Kyle Richards’ Marriage Crisis Will Be Covered on RHOBH Season 13

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation after 27 years of marriage was a shocker. I certainly didn’t have it on my RHOBH bingo card. The couple shares three daughters. Kyle has another daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, from a previous marriage. The family was always shown as being tight-knit and happy.

The couple shared a joint statement on each of their Instagram pages. “Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” the statement read. Despite being separated, they are still living together.

So, what does that mean for Season 13 of RHOBH? Will Kyle and Mauricio’s marital difficulties play out on the show? The U.S. Sun has all the details.

Kyle may have a storyline not related to her sisters

According to a source close to RHOBH, “Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage problems are discussed on the show this upcoming season. It was impossible to ignore everything that was happening with Kyle, privately and publicly,” the insider stated.

“The cast talks about all the fan speculation of a split that began months ago on social media,” the source added. But there were other clues. Mauricio was MIA from Kyle’s social media.

The duo dismissed cheating rumors. Kyle’s weight loss led to further speculation that one of the twosome was stepping out. The actress has denied using the weight loss drug ozempic several times.

But Kyle’s close friendship with country singer Morgan Wade also fueled speculation. Morgan and Kyle sport matching rings and have matching tattoos. Which led some fans to believe that they were more than just friends.

Meanwhile, Kyle and Mauricio spent July 4 together as a family. Mauricio posted a photo on Instagram of the family enjoying Aspen.

It is refreshing that Kyle will have an actual storyline for Season 13. And that her relationship problems won’t be hidden. RHOBH has been known to hide parts of its cast members’ lives, leading to claims that it wasn’t authentic.

Still, I hope that these two crazy kids can reconcile.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023.

