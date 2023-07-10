RHOA Fans Upset With Bravo for Editing Out Cynthia Bailey’s Return

Fans are expressing their disappointment with Bravo and the producers of the Real Housewives of Atlanta yet again. This time, it’s for editing out former peach holder Cynthia Bailey.

At this point, viewers are not surprised by the network’s decision to leave certain footage on the cutting room floor. Just a few weeks ago, NeNe Leakes’ image was removed completely from a throwback scene from Season 4. After spotting her absence, fans were sure to let Bravo, NBC, and Andy Cohen know just how disrespectful they felt the move was.

At the time, NeNe chose not to respond to Bravo’s decision by saying she was entering her “soft era.” However, just a few weeks later, she did address the snub by alleging the network tried using her for clout.

“I thought that was funny, and I thought that was kind of crazy to do,” she said. “But I also think that people sometimes use reverse psychology,” she continued. “So maybe they were thinking if we edit her out … more people tune in the next week.”

Well, as of the latest Real Housewives episode, NeNe wasn’t the only former peach removed from Season 15; her former bestie, Cynthia, got the axe too.

Cynthia’s return was edited out of RHOA

So they just edited this out ? Cool #RHOA pic.twitter.com/mUE6wlL2ly — The Reality TV Guru (@Realitytvguru13) July 10, 2023

We’ve been hearing about Cynthia’s return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta for quite some time. In fact, during the trailer, the network teased her return during Kenya Moore’s hair care event. However, as fans were waiting for her awaited return to play out on screen, they noticed it was snatched from the episode.

In a short clip shared on Twitter, a user posted a snippet of the scene from the teaser while expressing their disappointment in Bravo’s choice.

“So they just edited this out? Cool #RHOA,” they wrote, while another page said, “Now I know they DID NOT cut out Cynthia’s return in this scene with Kenya.”

Even Kenya Moore Hair Care herself had a problem with Cynthia’s absence. “WOW,” she wrote on Twitter.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays on Bravo at 8/7c.

TELL US — WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT BRAVO AXING CYNTHIA FROM RHOA? DO YOU HOPE TO SEE HER IN THE FUTURE?