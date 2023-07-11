Milania Giudice Addressed Weight Loss After ‘Jabs’ From Sisters

While many Real Housewives of New Jersey fans debate between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, real ones know Milania Giudice is the star of the show. Fans have watched Milania grow from a spunky child filled with a cosmic gift of one-liners to the lovely young woman she is today.

That said, Milania has matured on camera and forced to face what other people say about her. Unfortunately, sometimes the call is coming from inside the house. As we grow our bodies change. It’s hard enough to do in the regular world, much less with the court of family public opinion. Now Milania shares what she went through when certain people commented on her weight.

The subtle hints

On an episode of the Namaste B$tches via PodcastOne show, Milania opened up about thinning out. Let’s keep in mind she is 17 years old. Tre’s daughter said she lost a whopping 40 pounds after her relatives provided subtle hints.

She said, “I weighed so much. My heaviest was like 150, and then when I was done [losing weight], I was like 110.” Milania said Teresa never came outright and bashed her body, but there were … suggestions.

“I was so skinny after that. I was literally like a stick.” Because of the constant exercise, “I was so skinny because I just worked out, but I felt good,” Milania explained. “My mom would — she would never say anything to me — but she’d be like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna have another ice cream?’” Viewers might remember Caroline Manzo was seared by fans when she would comment on Lauren Manzo’s weight.

At the time, Milania would respond, “‘I don’t care if I’m fat!’ I’d be like, ‘If I’m fat, I’m fat. Whatever. It’s my life.’ I’d be like, ‘Mom, don’t say anything to me.’” She continued, “If I’m gonna have another ice cream, I’m gonna have another ice cream!” But Teresa wasn’t the only one close to Milania with opinions.

Her sisters had feedback too

Tre’s other three daughters weren’t shy about commenting either. “My sisters would always throw jabs at me. Like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna have another ice cream after dinner?’ They would always throw little jabs at me, but it was fine. It was whatever,” Milania confessed. “It just clicked, and I did it.”

Tre interjected, “They have to wanna do it themselves. You can’t force them, and I didn’t want her to have a complex or anything, and I thought she looked adorable. She was just a little thicker.” I will leave you guys to deal with that one.

Milania refers to her younger self as a “full-on pumpkin.” Additionally, she “literally felt suffocated in my own body” and began her “glow-up.” Her mom hired a nutritionist and Milania enjoyed the “healthiest meals” and worked out twice a day. Which is a lot of commitment from a teenager.

“It happens to everybody. You go through a glow-up in your life. I had my glow-up when I was hitting eighth grade, I’d say,” Milania concluded. She added she now feels “good” in her own skin.

TELL US – WAS MILANIA BULLIED INTO LOSING WEIGHT? ARE YOU SURPRISED MILANIA SHARED THIS INFO?