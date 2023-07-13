Dorit Kemsley and PK ‘Accidentally’ Flooded Mansion and Are Suing Insurance Company

Sigh. Friends, we’ve been here before, but I’m surprised we’re back this soon. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley has had an unfortunate issue with her home.

Don’t worry, Dorit and PK Kemsley didn’t suffer another traumatic break-in. Those usually seem to come every three years for the couple. This time we’ve moved on to every person’s nightmare, the dreaded water damage. After a major incident, Dorit and PK are suing the insurance company. And the underwriters said, “Sure, Jan.” Radar has the scoop.

Here we go again …

Maybe Dorit and PK should move into a tent because they are clearly cursed. Someone left the water running “accidentally” at Dorit and PK’s house. Now they want all of the money for the repairs. Maybe Dorit’s home care nurse will finally get paid, but I digress.

Court documents detail Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London are being sued, along with others, for breach of contract, fraud, and negligence. I know what you’re thinking, and you’re probably right.

Let’s get into it. The legal docs say, on June 26, 2020, someone “accidentally left the water running in their minor daughter’s bathroom on the second floor of the property, which caused water to flow through the bathroom, the adjacent bedroom closet, and down to the office on the first floor, along with the entry of the property.”

Accidents happen?

I figured it might be blamed on Jaggy, but it looks like Phoenix will take the heat for this one. Dorit and PK, who have terrible “luck” with their homes, claim Lloyd’s farmed the claims out to third parties to figure out the damage. According to the couple, they were not permitted to speak to a rep from Lloyd’s.

Additionally, they apparently hired a professional water mitigation company to dry out the inside of the water-logged house that was “accidentally” flooded. In the lawsuit, the third parties are accused of being negligent and incompetent to “perform the work for which they were hired.”

That said, it also seems rather negligent and incompetent to leave your damn faucet on so long it floods your home. Furthermore, Dorit and PK say Lloyd’s breached their contract because they didn’t reimburse the water damage and forced the family to have unnecessary expenses. Like a facelift, I guess. The Kemsleys dismissed the lawsuit before Lloyd’s had an opportunity to respond.

So it looks like the nurse won’t get paid after all.

