Tom Sandoval Is ‘Being Pushed Out’ of Schwartz and Sandy’s

Tom Sandoval continues to wreak havoc on the lives of his friends. Ever since the Vanderpump Rules star cheated on Ariana Madix with Bambi-eyed Raquel Leviss, nothing has been the same. Ariana dumped him. And he lost all his friends and co-stars, except for Tom Schwartz.

Schwartz has finally been calling out Sandoval for making him collateral damage. Sandoval even tarnished the reputation of his two bars with Schwartz. Schwartz and Sandy’s issued a statement in March 2023. A rep asked patrons not to take out their anger at Sandoval on the establishment.

It seems like Sandoval may have worn out his welcome at his own bar. The U.S. Sun has the details.

Time to cash out, Sandoval

A Schwartz and Sandy’s Lounge employee said, “Sandoval hasn’t been in at all since the scandal. Tom Schwartz is in here all the time and seems to really care, we all love Schwartz. But everyone who works here thinks Sandoval is a total joke.”

Duh. Sandoval has been on tour with his cheesy cover band instead of taking care of his actual business.

The insider continued, “No one here has respect for him. We think it’s embarrassing to be attached to him and everyone would love for him to bow out and not be involved at all. I mean, how can you show your face at your business when no one on the staff respects you and the owners don’t want you here?” the insider added.

Last season, Sandoval and Schwartz disagreed with co-owner Greg Morris. Now it sounds like Greg has had his fill of Sandoval. “The owners are actively looking for ways to push him out. It will happen inevitably,” the source stated.

Another insider confirmed that Greg is finished with Sandoval. “The owners want nothing more than to get Sandoval out of the business. He’s done nothing to contribute and has only hurt everything and everyone,” the insider said. “Business took a huge dip for a while and it was really slow, but it’s picked back up recently. The crowds have been pretty steady lately.”

Sandoval was spotted filming for Season 11 of Pump Rules. He and Schwartz were filmed arguing in TomTom.

Removing Sandoval from Schwartz and Sandy’s makes total sense at this point. According to Jax Taylor, Sandoval is exhibiting his “diva mentality.” And yes, I agree with Jax on this point.

