Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s Heated Discussion Filming Pump Rules

Filming will keep them together. And as long as there’s a hefty paycheck worth suffering for, Tom Schwartz was bound to find himself seated across a table with Tom Sandoval. They are co-business owners as it is. And the duo were spotted together in a heated conversation at their West Hollywood restaurant, TomTom.

Presumably, they were filming a scene for Vanderpump Rules, which went into production for Season 11 despite the reunion for Season 10 filming in March. A film crew was spotted on location and cameras were trained on the duo. One thing is clear, Sandoval is back for the next season. And at least one person on the cast is willing to film with him.

Sandoval reportedly stormed out

A clip of Schwartz and Sandoval in deep discussion was obtained by TMZ. Their conversation is not audible over the noise in the restaurant, but the body language comes across clearly. One can only assume they are speaking of the aftermath of Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss. Or, perhaps, the impact of Scandoval on their business.

Schwartz is speaking through most of the one-minute clip. More than once, Katie Maloney’s ex-husband starts gesturing wildly. For his part, Sandoval sits quietly absorbing what is being said to him. At the end, he says something and seems to be defending himself.

Reportedly, Sandoval ended the conversation and left in a huff. This was not caught on camera though. Schwartz then engaged Lisa Vanderpump in conversation before taking selfies with fans. Whatever went down with his former bestie didn’t faze him too much. Perhaps flying to Australia to film Stars on Mars was just what the restaurant owner needed.

And who could blame Schwartz for trying to distance himself from Sandoval? Sandoval was not honest with Schwartz regarding the affair and that he was even planning to come clean to Ariana Madix. Schwartz also took a massive lashing in public opinion for his inaction. And he lost the respect of fellow Pump Rules co-stars.

But perhaps this clip is encouraging. Schwartz holds his own in the conversation and seems to get his point across. The fact that Sandoval left means something was effectively communicated.

For her part, Raquel is still missing in action. Her reps were in talks with Bravo to return for Season 11, but no follow up information was shared.

