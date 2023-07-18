Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Complete Guide: Updates, Cast, Seasons

When Below Deck sailed onto Bravo in 2013, it was a hit with fans. It quickly spawned several spin offs. Below Deck Mediterranean debuted in 2013. In February 2020, Below Deck Sailing Yacht premiered.

It followed the lives of “yachties” working on a 177-foot sailing yacht called Parsifal III. This luxurious vessel cruised the Ionian Sea. If you are a newbie, or just brushing up on this franchise, this Below Deck Sailing Yacht guide has everything you need.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Cast Members

Captain Glenn Shephard has been at the helm since the series debuted. He is relaxed until pushed to the limit. During Season 2, Captain Glenn assembled a core team that returned for multiple seasons.

During Season 2, Gary King served as chief officer, and Colin MacRae was the chief engineer. Chief stew Daisy Kelliher also joined the crew. Chef Natasha De Bourg, who had a Michelin-star rating, left after the second season. The guests may have loved her food, but Daisy was critical of her skills.

Chef Ileisha Dell took over the galley during Season 4. She prepared an elaborate, and time-consuming, 10-course meal. Chef’s kiss!

Memorable Moments

There have been plenty of fireworks on this franchise. And we have it all in this handy Below Deck Sailing Yacht guide. During Season 1, Chef Adam Glick and chief stew Jenna MacGillivray hit it off. Their PDA-filled “boatmance” turned off their fellow crew members.

There was baby drama after Season 2 when second stew Dani Soares announced that she was pregnant with Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux’s child. Jean-Luc requested a DNA test, which confirmed he was the father of Dani’s daughter.

And Gary participated in too many romances. During Season 2, he romanced both deckhand Sydney Zaruba and stew Alli Dore.

Then Daisy and Gary had sex between Seasons 3 and 4. During Season 4, Daisy also hooked up with Gary’s buddy, Colin. Yet Gary continued to flirt with Daisy. Season 4 became awkward in a hurry!

Gary was also involved in another romantic entanglement with stew Mads Herrera. But she locked lips with deckhand Alex Propson, too. Season 4 absolutely delivered!

Add in some nautical accidents, too. Captain Glenn hit the dock twice during Season 2. And during Season 3, a hazardous overnight squall put everyone in danger.

All in all, there was plenty of excitement aboard Parsifal III.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Seasons

This franchise has been on for four seasons. Besides watching the “yachties,” viewers were treated to some spectacular locations.

During Season 1, the guests sailed around Greece. Season 2 was filmed near Croatia, and Season 3 featured Spain. Sardinia, Italy was the locale for Season 4.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Episodes

So far, this series has provided viewers with 56 episodes. Seasons 1, 2, and 3 each featured 18 episodes. Season 4 is airing in 2023.

This Below Deck franchise stays booked between drama among the cast and trying to please their charter guests. If you are ready to take the plunge, this Below Deck Sailing Yacht guide has you covered.

