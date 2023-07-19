Kristen Doute Points to Vanderpump Rules Continuity Errors in Season 1

One of my favorite things about the reality TV landscape today is that many stars are beginning to speak out. Whether it be about the behind-the-scenes magic producers try to make happen, or that fourth-wall break that left us all shook — we LOVE to hear about it. Better yet, we love to watch it.

Kristen Doute of Vanderupmp Rules is no stranger to shaking things up among the group of SURvers in West Hollywood. Throughout her run on the show, the reality star fought with Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, and Scheana Shay. Hell, she even fought with Lisa Vanderpump, for crying out loud. Despite those iconic feuds, her fight with Stassi over sleeping with Jax was among the best.

Yes, it was super low-down for Kristen to do that to her supposed bestie. However, Stassi and Jax had no business being together anyway. The first season of Pump Rules chronicled their tumultuous relationship leading to their breakup. At least, that’s what fans thought.

Kristin says Season 1 was chopped and screwed

During an episode of her Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast, the former Pump Rules star admitted there were “continuity” errors in Season 1 of the Emmy-nominated series.

“There are a couple of scenes in this [season 1] episode that are from the [backdoor pilot] because, truth be told, Stassi and Jax broke up the day before filming,” Kristen revealed.

She explained that Jax and Stassi were in an on-again, off-again relationship, and before filming, they split. However, production needed a way to introduce their story to fans, so they spliced together old clips.

“Everything that you saw [like] the big breakup at The Grove was also a real breakup. But they were on and off, so the very first day of production, they were like, ‘What the f*ck do you mean you broke up?’ And Jax, of course, wanted to be with her, and Stassi [was not interested],” she explained. “So, [to] do this introduction, they had this footage from months prior, so they used that.”

TELL US – HOW DO YOU FEEL HEARING THAT BRAVO USED OLD SCENES TO TELL THE STORY? ARE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR THIS?