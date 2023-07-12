Vanderpump Rules Lands Two Emmy Nominations After Scandoval

Talk about scoring big! Congratulations are in order for the Vanderpump Rules cast for their TWO Emmy nominations for Season 10.

After discovering Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair, it sent the Bravo world into a spiral. Everyone wanted cameras to roll immediately to capture the fallout within the group.

We got a fired-up Ariana Madix as she ripped her ex-boyfriend to shreds and even a cringe-worthy scene between the adulterers at Raquel’s apartment. “I can’t kiss you. Not with the cameras,” they said to each other during the final episode. It felt like the footage, the editing, and the storyline were all too good to be true. Now, their show could score big.

Andy is “befuddled” why the Housewives have not received an Emmy nomination

#PumpRules nomination has Andy “befuddled” ? Which franchise do you think has deserved a nomination? pic.twitter.com/Jyf7HDJEDg — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) July 12, 2023

Nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards were released in early July, and Ariana stans will be happy to hear that VPR received two nominations.

“We’ve all been saying this season of #PumpRules deserves an Emmy…and now it’s *all happening*! CONGRATS to the whole Vanderpump Rules crew on the show’s first #Emmy nominations,” the official Bravo account tweeted.

Season 10 of the Bravo staple was nominated for Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program and Best Unstructured Reality Program. Even though everyone is singing their praises, Andy Cohen wonders why The Real Housewives have yet to receive their flowers.

“So pumped for Vanderpump Rules’ Emmy nomination … and tbh a little befuddled that the Housewives haven’t ever gotten one in all these years,” he tweeted.

The cast of Vanderpump Rules is officially filming for Season 11, and with the behind-the-scenes tea we’ve been spilling, it’s picking up right where we left off.

TELL US – ARE YOU EXCITED FOR THE CAST OF VPR? DO YOU HOPE THEY WIN IN THEIR CATEGORIES?