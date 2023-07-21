Andy Cohen Backtracks on Mauricio Umansky ‘Available’ Remarks

Andy Cohen is seemingly backtracking his comments about Mauricio Umanksy after the press picked it up.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ power couple, Kyle Richards and Mauricio have been married for 27 years. The pair have starred on Bravo’s RHOBH since the beginning and always seemed to have the perfect home life. So it’s safe to say the news of their split surprised many.

Shortly after the word got out, Kyle and Mo released their statement saying the release was inaccurate. “In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they started off. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

What confused us even further was Andy’s banter with the Real Housewives of New York’s Brynn Whitfield when he joked that Mo was “available.” Now that folks are talking about his statement, he’s backtracking.

Andy backpedals…

I was being absolutely flip and cheeky – not serious on any level. https://t.co/AOMUHYbQRx — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 20, 2023

Although we’re only one episode into the revamped RHONY, it’s clear Brynn is a flirt. She’s owned it in her confessionals, the trailer points to it, and her co-star Erin Lichy spoke about it too. When she was out promoting the new season alongside her new boss Andy, the two spoke briefly about who they believed the hottest househusband to be.

“Am I going to get in trouble for saying Mauricio?” she asked. “No, that’s fine,” Andy responded. “He’s available.”

HUH? Available? Of course, it sparked conversation; however, Andy says he was only joking. “I was being absolutely flip and cheeky – not serious on any level,” he said.

Kyle and Mo’s marital troubles are expected to be shown on Season 13 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, expected to return in November 2023.

