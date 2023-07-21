Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Are a ‘Work In Progress’

Everyone has been speculating about the state of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars had news break that they were separating after 27 years of holy matrimony. In a joint statement on July 4, 2023, they shared that they were not divorcing.

The twosome was dealing with marital strife for quite some time. Naturally, Bravo didn’t want to miss capturing another dramatic breakup. So, the cameras started rolling again to document cast members’ reactions to the split.

But now it sounds like Kyle and Mauricio might be trying to save their marriage. Entertainment Tonight has the details.

Making it work?

An insider stated, “Kyle and Mauricio’s relationship is a work in progress. She is taking things day by day.”

The couple shares three daughters, and Kyle has a daughter from a previous relationship. It’s no surprise that Mauricio and Kyle are putting their family first.

“As always, their family is their priority, and they are both taking their kids into consideration. They want to keep their family unified no matter what happens,” the source said.

It sounds like their daughters are crossing their fingers that their parents can work it out. The insider said, “Regardless of what the future holds, they both want to have a consistently healthy, trustworthy, loving, and honest dynamic. Their kids are hoping for the best.”

Kyle’s RHOBH co-stars have been weighing in on the couple’s separation. Garcelle Beauvais told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she was “suspicious” of Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage. And Sutton Stracke had questions about it, too. Garcelle confirmed that the state of the couple’s union was discussed during Season 13. I think we will all learn much more about Kyle’s marital woes when the upcoming season airs.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is rumored to return to Bravo in November 2023.

