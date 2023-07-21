Luann de Lesseps Has Shady Response to Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin’s Reunion

Real Housewives of New York alum Luann de Lesseps is on a roll. She has a hilarious hit spinoff with Sonja Morgan, titled Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. Testicle festival for the win! And the duo both filmed Season 5 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. That season serves as the RHONY: Legacy edition.

Luann and Bethenny Frankel love to slam each other in the press. When Bethenny announced her ReWives podcast, Luann had a strong reaction. “If she sh*ts on the show, that means she’s gonna sh*t on us on her little podcast about the Housewives,” Luann said. Pretty much.

Lu recently shared that she would be fine with never seeing Bethenny again. The Skinnygirl mogul called Luann “obsessed.” Now Luann is responding to Jill Zarin and Bethenny ending their feud. E! News has all the juicy details.

Not feeling Jovani

“I don’t listen to Bethenny’s podcast because she’s said so many things about the Housewives, against the Housewives and now here she is doing a podcast about the Housewives and she’s talking about me all the time. I don’t respond to it,” Luann told hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester. She added, “I wish all women the best. Let her do her podcast. I’m doing me, but never the two shall meet at this point.”

Although Luann didn’t check out Bethenny’s podcast, she is relieved that the two “OGs” made amends. “I’m happy Jill and her reconnected because Jill wanted that to happen for years. I don’t think Bethenny was that interested, but she needs a guest,” she explained. “She needs a Housewife, so there you go. And I’m not doing it!” Burn!

So, would Lu consider ever sitting down with Bethenny? “Am I ever going to go on Bethenny’s podcast? Probably not, but you never say never,” the RHONY OG replied. “We just haven’t seen each other in so long. We’re so disconnected.”

Meanwhile, I still want a season of RHUGT with the Season 1 RHONY ladies. That would be amazing. Are you listening, Bravo?

Watch Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake Sundays at 10/9c on Bravo.

