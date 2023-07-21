When Real Housewives of Orange County premiered on Bravo in 2016, the success was immediate. This new reality television concept allowed viewers a peek behind the gated communities of some of the richest neighborhoods in America. Due to its success, Real Housewives spin-offs quickly emerged. Dozens of spin-offs have even filmed internationally.

Many of the Real Housewives stars have become famous from their time spent on this series. Wanting to connect to these “Bravolebrities,” viewers often follow their favorite personalities online. Due to this, many of these stars have amassed small fortunes, from paid advertisements, using their growing followers count.

Just to show how popular this franchise can make someone, these are the Real Housewives with the most Instagram followers.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann – 3.4M

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann has garnered a lot of attention as of late. Her marriage to Kroy Biermann has been up and down for awhile, with a divorce between the pair having just been called off.

With almost eye in the reality television fandom on their next steps, as well as watching for reports on their never ending financial struggles, it makes sense that Kim’s Instagram following count is high. Apart from her struggles, Kim‘s social media presence remains upbeat, filled with selfies, her children, and travels.

Lisa Rinna – 3.6M

Lisa Rinna‘s time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was a hot mess. Often labeled a pot-stirrer, Lisa was behind almost every dramatic narrative in her final years starring on the series.

Now that she is “on a pause,” Lisa has turned to other outlets for attention fame. With a love for fashion, Lisa‘s Instagram account is littered with not only her own fashion gigs, but that of her two model daughters as well.

Yolanda Hadid – 3.8M

Yolanda Hadid has not starred on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in years, however, she remains active online with a high follower count. The physical allegations that Zayn Malik made of Gigi Hadid‘s mother might have something to do with her still growing numbers, but that said, Yolanda’s online presence was solid prior to his claims from 2021.

Despite the drama, Yolanda‘s page is peaceful, aimed towards wellness, fashion, and family.

Cynthia Bailey – 3.9M

Proving her aired quote, “I know how to work it, and be seen,” Cynthia Bailey has a large following despite leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2021.

As a model, Cynthia‘s page is filled with stunning images of her work, showing that she knows how to work a camera from every angle. Cynthia’s friendships with other Real Housewives stars across multiple cities can also be seen within her grid.

Kyle Richards – 4.2M

As a child actress, Kyle Richards has spent most of her life in front of the cameras. Therefore, when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills started their casting process, she easily scored the gig.

Kyle still stars on this series, and her high Instagram count proves her popularity. Despite the drama found on the show or her rocky marriage to Mauricio Umansky, online, Kyle‘s grid is PG, filled with friends, family, and passion projects, with a side of Morgan Wade…

NeNe Leakes – 4.3M

With the most iconic reads within the franchise and one-liners that easily fell from her mouth, NeNe Leakes‘ popularity soared on the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Though no longer on the series, NeNe continues to share her life online to her huge following, including sharing the loss of her beloved husband Gregg Leakes.

Her departure from the series left a gaping hole, “I SAID WHAT I SAID.”

Eva Marcille – 5M

Well known actress Eva Marcille had a solid following prior to joining the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta, and her numbers remain high since her departure. With credits dating back to 2005, Eva still remains active in the entertainment industry to this very day.

Online, Eva posts these booked gigs alongside her travels, with occasional selfies throughout.

Larsa Pippen – 5M

Tied with Eva for followers is Larsa Pippen from the Real Housewives of Miami. With zero fears of a camera, her huge following brings in many endorsement and advertisement gigs, which can be seen throughout Larsa‘s grid.

To note, if you’re looking for thirst trap posing ideas, look no further than Larsa’s page—she’s got these down pat. It’s no wonder she’s one of the Real Housewives with the most Instagram followers.

Porsha Williams – 7.4M

Just like Larsa, Porsha Williams brings in a ton of paid endorsement gigs with her insanely high follower count. Formerly starring on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha has gone on to join other spin-offs, such as Porsha’s Family Matters and Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

With her witty clap-backs, adorable daughter, and bustling career, Porsha‘s online (and offline) presence is thriving.

Kandi Burruss – 10.6M

Kandi Burruss joined the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 2, where she still remains to this day. Prior to joining, Kandi was a member of the hit girls group, Xscape, while also receiving songwriting credits for artists such as Pink, Destiny’s Child, and TLC. Aka, Kandi’s fame is worldwide, and it shows with her chart topping Instagram follower count. One look at Kandi‘s grid and you’ll see her career moves, paid advertisements, friends and family.

Her numbers blow all of the other housewives out of the water. For her smart business moves, we applaud Kandi.

