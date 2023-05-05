Bravolebrities Porsha Williams and Tom Schwartz Join New Reality Series Stars on Mars

Just when you think reality television and competition shows have hit a wall, now we have … Stars on Mars. Yes my friends, there will be artificial space travel and celebrities from Bravo on the crew. It will be an intergalactic festival of trials and tribulations on a fake planet.

Per a press release from the FOX network, 12 famous people will be on the “red planet” in the unscripted new series. My compliments to the person who pitched this premise to a group of people. As our luck would have it, Porsha Williams and Tom Schwartz are suiting up!

Out of this world…

The cast includes athletes, entertainers, and … a Vanderpump Rules star? Really hoping any exercise involving teamwork will heavily feature Tom not chewing his fingers off and constantly checking over his shoulder for Tom Sandoval. This will also be known as the moment Katie Maloney realizes she made the absolute correct decision.

But wait, there’s more! Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha will also be aboard. No word on whether or not Porsha demanded her “space suit” to be adequately lined with VVS1 grade diamonds.

It will air this summer and show the contestants “prepare for take-off to the red planet.” I will watch this thing for the sole moment Porsha has to experience any type of space flight simulation.

Once the group “arrives” to their destination, they will “live, eat, sleep, strategize, and bond with each other in the same space station.” While on “Mars”, the gang will “be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, and they must use their brains and brawn – or maybe just their stellar social skills – to outlast the competition.” Apparently the goal will be to claim the elusive “Brightest Star in the Galaxy” title. So it’s like Survivor in fake space?

The stars (human, not supernova) will participate in “missions” and vote people off the planet each week back to Earth. We need to go ahead and start betting when Schwartz will be voted off. Porsha has common sense and street smarts, so obviously she will at least beat him out.

Other big names joining the show are cyclist Lance Armstrong, Super Bowl champ Marshawn Lynch, and former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, who could crush Schwartz’s soul with a mere side-eye.

It sounds ridiculous and I will absolutely be watching.

Stars on Mars premieres Monday, June 5 on FOX.

TELL US – WILL YOU WATCH THIS OUTRAGEOUS NEW SHOW? ARE YOU EXCITED TO SEE PORSHA AND TOM SCHWARTZ OUTSIDE OF BRAVO? HOW LONG DO YOU THINK TOM WILL LAST?