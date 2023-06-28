Celebrity Bravo Fans’ Best & Most Savage Comments About Scandoval

The Vanderpump Rules‘ friend group was forever changed when Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. Tom is now standing alone, as the cast members within this hit series have all declared themselves “Team Ariana.” Taking to social media, viewers, and celebrity Bravo fans, have also been vocal over Tom and Raquel’s deception. Blogs, gossip pages, and forums were quickly producing content (and heated reactions) as the Scandoval storyline broke.

The heightened attention this affair has received is unlike any other thus far in the world of reality television. Reactions from cast members, viewers, and even celebrities have poured in on the Vanderpump Rules’ drama, and this time, “it’s not about the pasta.”

These are the celebrity Bravo fans’ best and most savage comments about Scandoval.

Jennifer Lopez

Appearing on The View in May, A-list musician and actress Jennifer Lopez was asked what she would do if her best friend was sleeping with her husband. “I think I’d just walk out” Jennifer replied. “You know everything you need to know. What else do you need to know? That’s all the info that you need.”

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan portrays an anonymous gossip writer named Lady Whistledown on Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton. In response to the Scandoval gossip, Nicola simply posted, “In this house, we’re #TeamAriana.”

Ariana replied with “I’m such a huge fan of yours! Thank you.”

Meaghan Oppenheimer

My writers and I are presenting our 2nd season of @tellmelieshulu to the network and studio today, and it’s taking every ounce of restraint in my body not to start the pitch with, “So when we left off last season, Sandoval was with Ariana, and Raquel was newly engaged to James -” — Meaghan Oppenheimer (@MoppyOpps) March 8, 2023 Meaghan Oppenheimer/Twitter

Meaghan Oppenheimer is a writer for television and film. “My writers and I are presenting our 2nd season of @tellmelieshulu to the network and studio today, and it’s taking every ounce of restraint in my body not to start the pitch with, ‘So when we left off last season, Sandoval was with Ariana, and Raquel was newly engaged to James -,'” Meaghan joked via Twitter.

Jerry O’ Connell

Actor Jerry O’ Connell is one of the celebrity Bravo fans who has appeared often on Watch What Happen’s Live. Wearing a #TeamAriana shirt, Jerry had several takes.

“It was pretty shocking. Tom Sandoval, he’s not a man, he’s a little boy and this is what little boys do,” Jerry expressed, adding that he also finds Tom Schwartz to be a little boy.

For context, Jerry added, “Full disclosure, when I met my wife, I was seeing another person and my wife, Rebecca Romijn, was my Raquel and it wasn’t pretty… But now, I’m a man, and I want to tell Katie and Ariana, ‘Find some men. Some real men. Men want the both of you, trust me.’”

After the show posted this clip, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz’s ex-wife, responded with check mark emoji’s following the words, “Find a man.”

Chrissy Teigen

Another celebrity with a passion for reality television is model Chrissy Teigen. Chrissy also had several hot takes.

On Sandoval, Chrissy quipped “That white nail polish is killing me, I can’t think about anything else other than the nail polish.”

As for Schwartz, Chrissy finds him to be flighty and unaware.

Proving she’s just like us, Chrissy then shared what her favorite guilty pleasure during Scandoval was; reading viewers heated comments on TomTom’s Instagram.

The Toms’ shared bar does not support Sandoval’s actions either, claims its partners.

Molly Shannon

Actress and comedian Molly Shannon stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live, stressing, “I love reality television.”

“I’m so interested in Vanderpump Rules. I dreamt about Ariana last night. I had a dream that I saw her.” In the dream, Molly talked to Ariana about Tom’s affair, saying “it’ll be ok, maybe it’s a blessing in disguise.”

On the viewing pleasures found within the Scandoval, Molly called it a “gift from God.”

Jennifer Lawrence

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Jennifer Lawrence displayed her anger towards Tom, saying, “I curse the day you were born. You have bad skin. There’s no amount of spray tan that could ever change the texture of it.”

On Raquel’s final five minutes of the reunion, Jennifer, who impersonated Raquel’s likeness to the joy of the studio audience, found it “sickening, bizzare, and weird.”

Kaley Cuoco

Speaking to Variety while promoting her latest true-crime series, actress Kaley Cuoco had a lot to say about Tom and Raquel.

When asked what the closest she’s ever come to a crime was, Kaley immediately responded “Scandoval.”

On Tom and Raquel, Kaley joked, “They’re dead to me.

As for Tom and Raquel’s return on Season 11, Kaley expressed, “I don’t think Raquel is going to get a warm welcome back. Would I mind seeing her on the show? Absolutely not. But I want what Ariana wants, so if she’s comfortable with it then I’m comfortable with it.”

Finally, Kaley stressed that Scandoval took up so much space in her life, that she took it out on her fiancé, Tom Pelphrey. “I was immediately mad at him for like two weeks because his name is Tom,” she recalled. “He was like, ‘Don’t be mad at me!’ I was like, ‘Don’t be named Tom!’”

Amy Schumer

A huge Vanderpump Rules’ fan, Amy Schumer shared that she has found Tom Sandoval annoying well before the Scandoval storyline even broke.

As for the on-air conversations with Tom post affair, Amy stated “He’s such a deep narcisist. None of it registers.”

Kristin Chenoweth

On a positive note, actress and celebrity Bravo fan, Kristin Chenoweth, focused her attentions on an upside, discussing a powerful side effect seen post Scandoval.

Over the past several months, the ladies on the cast have mended fences to form a support system for Ariana.

On this, Kristin gushed, ”it’s what we in the South call Steel Magnolias. We as women, we have the power to heal each other. I’m sorry that Raquel, or Rachel, or whatever her name is… I’m not sure, but I’m sorry that Rachel is gonna have to learn that lesson later in life, because she’s missing out on one of the greatest things that is women.”

We can all raise our glasses high to this take.

