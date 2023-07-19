Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval Seem Friendly Filming Pump Rules in Lake Tahoe

When it comes to Scandoval, it is obvious that Tom Schwartz dropped the ball. He knew about his bestie Tom Sandoval’s affair with Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss. While Schwartz could have told Ariana Madix about her boyfriend’s cheating, he remained silent. The shocking betrayal boosted Vanderpump Rules’ ratings.

So, after the reunion, Schwartz found himself on an island with Sandoval. Apparently, he preferred life on Mars because he left to film a new reality show.

Schwartz was fed up with Sandoval’s lack of accountability. “He made a big mess and he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses,” Schwartz shared in June 2023. “It’s hard for me not to be resentful … I’m taking a break from Tom right now, I haven’t seen him in a while.”

Reunited … and it feels so weird

The VPR cast is filming Season 11, including a trip to Lake Tahoe. An unofficial Pump Rules Instagram account shared some photos of Sandoval and Schwartz shopping together and looking chummy. The caption read, “Tom & Tom = together forever,” along with a heart emoji.

Co-star Lala Kent also shared about the trip on her Instagram Story. She joked that “everyone is coupled up.” She added that “The Toms” were one of the duos, along with James Kennedy and Ally Lewber, and Scheana Shay and Brock Davies.

Well, that was a swift turnaround for Schwartz. He just couldn’t bear to be estranged from his toxic best friend. Will these two ever really be able to fix their fractured friendship?

It will be fascinating to see how filming goes, especially if Rachel films with the group. She was scheduled to begin filming for the show the week of July 17, 2023.

Please pass the popcorn.

