Sai De Silva Has Huge Luggage Requirements for Short Hamptons Trip

Is anyone surprised that a Real Housewives cast member would overpack for a trip? It seems they are trying to outdo each other when it comes to luggage. And with a new group of Real Housewives of New York ladies, it was about getting to know their traveling habits.

Well, Sai De Silva has taken the cake for overpacking. The RHONY cast headed to the Hamptons for a weekend getaway at the request of Erin Lichy, who owns a house there. The influencer ended up with eight pieces of luggage for a three day trip.

Sai packed for each of her “moods”

Sai, and her luggage, featured in a moment of absurdity in the second episode of the rebooted RHONY.

It started with Ubah Hassan arriving in a black SUV to pick up Sai at her brownstone. Little did anyone know how much there would be to pick up.

“Hi boo, this is my travel vibe,” Sai said as she greeted Ubah outside her house.“I’ve never been to the Hamptons in the fall, so this is going to be really nice. I am looking forward to it.”

Sai asked the driver for help with her luggage. As the driver makes multiple trips to the brownstone to carry the luggage, Sai joked, “I travel super light.”

“You know we have one more person coming, right?” Ubah said, suggesting there wouldn’t be enough room.

“Sai packed for every single Instagram post that she’s going to post for the next six months. It’s all about content,” she said in confessional.

In her own confessional, Sai revealed that she packs “for my moods.” The moods rotate between, “overly glamorous, country club, equestrian life and ‘round-the-way chic, hipster who lives in Williamsburg”, and “east side rich bitch.”

“It’s not my first trip to the rodeo, OK. I know what the Hamptons are,” Sai said of the supposed need to dress the part.

It’s clear why Sai is such a successful blogger and influencer.

The Real Housewives of New York continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF SAI TRAVELING HABITS? HOW MUCH WOULD YOU TAKE FOR A THREE DAY VACATION?