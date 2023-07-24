Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Will ‘See How It Goes’ With Tom Sandoval

It’s unclear why any of the Vanderpump Rules cast would want to taint themselves with the likes of Tom Sandoval. The man is so toxic, and is so hated by the public that association with him is a bit like playing with fire.

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies were under fire recently for posing with the disgraced reality star on a cast trip to Lake Tahoe. There were forced to respond to online backlash about potentially mending fences after his disgraceful behavior with Rachel Leviss.

So what is going on with Scheana, Brock, and Sandoval? Is there something to the rumors about reconciliation? What has changed since the Good As Gold singer’s reunion proclamation that she was done with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner?

Brock insists that he will not forgive Sandoval

On the Friday, July 21 episode of the Scheananigans podcast, the couple responded to questions about filming with Sandoval and how that may have changed their relationship since his affair with Raquel came to light.

“Of course [I miss my friendship with Sandoval]. It is just very annoying that he did this, unfortunately. I am not just going to forgive him and I don’t think anyone in the group is just going to forgive and move on,” Brock said. “We want to have those conversations and hopefully they happen this summer and see how it goes.”

“Honestly I miss [Scheana’s friendship with Sandoval] together. That is why it is such a weird thing. I miss the friendship. Do I condone his actions? Hell to the no,” he said of his wife’s contact with the Sandoval & The Most Extras front man. “So we have to figure out what that middle ground is on the way back to becoming friends again.”

Scheana agreed with her husband’s comments. It’s interesting to note that since the podcast was recorded, Scheana was also called out for posting a video from Lake Tahoe with Sandoval’s voice in the background. It seems the group was out on the town together, with Tom Schwartz also on the scene. The cast is filming for Vanderpump Rules Season 11, with no airdate yet confirmed.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK SCHEANA AND BROCK WILL RECONCILE WITH SANDOVAL? SHOULD HE BE OSTRACIZED FROM THE GROUP STILL? WHAT CHANGED FOR SCHEANA?