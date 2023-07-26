Lala Kent Predicts ‘Trouble’ for Scheana Shay From Bravo After Revealing Pump Rules Spoiler

Has she said too much? Scheana Shay isn’t new to the reality TV rodeo. But it seems she may have erred in her judgement while conducting an Amazon Live with fans. Apparently, the Good as Gold singer referenced a scene she filmed with Tom Sandoval while in Lake Tahoe.

Her Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent cautions that Scheana may have trouble with Bravo for what she revealed on the session Monday.

What kind of action will Bravo take?

Lala also took to Amazon Live to address the “spiritual meditation healing” session Scheana had with Sandoval. And the fact that the Scheananigans podcast host revealed that such an event happened will get her in trouble with Bravo executives.

According to Scheana, her husband Brock Davies ditched filming to hit the golf course leaving her to film with the disgraced reality TV star. His wife had to film scenes for Season 11 with Sandoval.

“It was very uncomfortable,” she explained. “[It] was beyond the most emotionally draining day I have ever had in 11 seasons of Vanderpump Rules. My eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day, my contacts were dry, I was congested, I felt weak in every way possible.”

“I don’t like what he did to Ariana obviously,” Scheana said during her Amazon Live. “[But] him and I have had a really long friendship so everyone always [says], ‘Oh Scheana the flip-flopper, Scheana needs to have loyalty,’ and losing a friendship of that long has obviously been a struggle.”

Lala reacted with a warning for her co-star. “Scheana told us about the mediation on her live earlier today,” a fan posted on the Live feed. Lala read the comment and shared her response.

“Um, she’s definitely getting in trouble. There’s no way she’s not getting in trouble … Scheana, no no. I’m still not saying a word. Sarah said, ‘She told us she was paired with Sandoval for the meditation thing.’ Scheana! She’s gonna get in trouble I bet,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder said.

Interestingly, an abrupt knock at Lala’s door ended her Amazon Live session. It will be interesting to see if what she said is true.

