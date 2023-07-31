Signs That Ariana and Katie’s Sandwich Shop Will Be More Successful Than Schwartz & Sandy’s

This writer is craving a Caprese sandwich with a bottle of tart lemonade and is looking forward to the day they can walk into Something About Her to place their order. Vanderpump Rules fans are waiting on bated breath for Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney‘s eatery to open and already believe it will blow its competition, Schwartz & Sandy’s, right out of the water. While fans haven’t heard much of the new shop, what they have been told is positive news.

While Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz had a hard time opening their doors, according to the last season, the girls are right on track. Viewers watched as they acquired investors, learned from their farmer partners not to put up their own money, and already have a loyal customer base. The shop is scheduled to open late this summer, but there is more than one reason it will succeed.

Lisa Vanderpump Approves

(Christopher Willard via Getty Images) LISA VANDERPUMP

Even though it doesn’t seem like much, having Lisa Vanderpump‘s stamp of approval for your business means a lot. Lisa has decades of experience in the industry and knows exactly what it takes to open a successful shop. The mother of two was skeptical of both Toms about their second venture and often voiced her opinion, which mostly came across as overwhelming concern. She pushed them to open their doors and stop lollygagging around.

However, Lisa has been very supportive when it comes to Something About Her, which has included giving her own advice, helping set up meetings, and even attending the taste testing. Lisa has also invited Katie over to Villa Rosa to make sample sandwiches. Lisa approved the ladies’ business plan and even told them the good news when their lease was accepted.

Having a Solid Plan Works

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

There is something to be said about how Ariana and Katie kept their cool while cultivating their business plan, unlike Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, who once tripped on mushrooms to come up with creative ideas. Ariana and Katie treated their partnership with an immense amount of respect and bounced good ideas off one another. Unlike the Toms, who fought about almost everything, including the name of their bar.

As viewers saw on the most recent season of Vanderpump Rules, Katie and Ariana kept their wits about them, not allowing their emotions to impair their judgment. While the Toms were running around with their heads cut off, both their exes were putting their plan into action. There is no doubt that their clear communication will be helpful in the future when the shop opens.

Ariana and Katie Are Making Their Heartbreak Work for Them

(Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images)

Breakups suck, but at least Ariana and Katie are making the most of the relationship issues. Thanks to the kindness of strangers, Ariana and Katie already have a strong and loyal following. Vanderpump Rules fans want to see the women succeed in their venture and are more than ready to buy merchandise and sandwiches to their heart’s content.

It also doesn’t hurt that fans are still extremely angry with Tom Sandoval and have tried to boycott both TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy’s. Instead of thinking about his businesses, Tom put his desires first when he hooked up with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and is now paying a very high price. With all the extra free time, Katie has been traveling for research, and one can assume Ariana won’t be far behind.

Something About Her Is Unique

Unlike the Tom’s two bars, Something About Her is a superb opportunity since it comes across as a niche business. Currently, major sandwich brands, like Subway and Potbelly, feature casual service. While those brands offer an enjoyable meal, Ariana and Katie’s shop will offer a bit more in the way of atmosphere. They’ve already stated there will be an outside space for their customers, and the pictures they have shown look like something out of Belle’s French village.

By having wholesome ingredients and a limited menu, the stars can work on bringing quality to their guests and an experience that will have them coming back for more. It also won’t hurt if Katie and Ariana are behind the counter every so often.

With a strong will to succeed and determination, Ariana and Katie are making their dreams come true, proving they never needed their former spouses in the first place, and we hope it leaves both Toms drooling over what they let go.

