Bethenny Frankel Enlists Heavyweight Attorneys for Reality Star Protections

Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel has a brand new project to fixate on. After being inspired by the striking writers of the WGA and now entertainers with SAG-AFTRA, she wants reality television stars to unionize.

Great idea, most everyone can agree, but some question the messenger. Bethenny is undoubtedly an effective businesswoman, and her rallying cry has gotten the attention of the non-scripted industry. But what’s the next move? Welp, she’s hired big attorneys to get the ball rolling to protect her reality television peers. Variety has the scoop.

Mark Geragos has entered the chat

Beth hired two heavy-duty lawyers to assist in unionizing and protecting reality tv people. According to Bethenny, they are being exploited by the networks and studios. At this time, Andy Cohen has removed Bethenny from his holiday card list.

Attorneys Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman are now on the case in Bethenny’s self-proclaimed Joan of Arc moment. Mark said, “Something has to change because the current system is broken.” And Marc would know seeing as he was investigated by the California State Bar in 2022 for fraud.

Bryan added over 50 reality television cast members from docuseries to competition shows have reached out to him and believe they were “used and unfairly” treated by the networks and streamers who employed them.

Big-name Bravo vets like Lisa Rinna and NeNe Leakes co-sign Bethenny’s efforts. Rinna even feels Bravolebrities should go so far as to boycott BravoCon in solidarity with the existing strike. While reality television continues to film due to a protective code that will expire in 2024, several Real Housewives are most likely members of SAG due to their acting careers.

Can we hear from a working reality star?

The people we have NOT heard from are the ones who are still receiving a paycheck from Bravo. People should be paid for their labor, have access to safeguards, and negotiating power in contract talks. Any group of coworkers who gather and debate is something to applaud. That said, the reality stars who are no longer being hired are the ones shouting from the rooftops.

Attorney Freedman added, “I think this is going to be just the start of the truth-telling about what’s really going on. I’ve met with a lot of people who told me a lot of stories. This is going to end up being a war and I’m going to lead the war.” Cue Bethenny saying, “The hell you are …”

Mark Geragos explained, “It’s no different than other grievances that are going on right now like when you look at the actors and writers’ strikes. They sign one thing but they didn’t sign on for everything else they’re being exploited for.”

Additionally, Bryan Freedman noted reality star contracts can be both unfair and not high-paying – because you have to sacrifice to be on television apparently. “You’re giving up your rights for no money or for $900 so you can be on a show? You’re going to give up your rights to someone that intentionally harms you?”

“I don’t think that’s allowed under the law,” he said.

Marc and Bryan are ready to go big

Now these gentlemen will compile testimony, contracts, and agreements which could result in a class-action suit. “Or maybe you get 40 people who are disenfranchised in some way and you have a press conference about it,” Bryan continued.

But Mark thinks they will eventually be in court. “I’m not a betting man but if I had to prognosticate, I think this will end up in the courts.”

