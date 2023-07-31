Rachel Fuda Discusses ‘Emotional Battle’ of Having Arthritis

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Rachel Fuda survived a tension-filled Season 13. Rachel and newbie Danielle Cabral brought some fresh attitude to the season. They were a fantastic addition to the cast.

Rachel recently shared that she has suffered from arthritis since childhood. She opened up to People about her health battle.

A life-long struggle

Rachel was diagnosed with arthritis when she was four years old. Then Rachel was given the diagnosis of systemic juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, also known as JIA, when she was in the fifth grade. She suffered from body pain, high fevers, and sweating.

“Once again, I was having an arthritis flare-up, only this time, it was horrible, I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t get myself dressed, I couldn’t brush my hair, I couldn’t shower myself,” Rachel explained. “It was so incredibly life-altering for me.”

“I went through such a hard time emotionally and I didn’t really have support from my peers at that time. I’m gonna cry, but I think back to those years — I was probably 12 to 14 — and I felt so alone,” the RHONJ star said. But a support group run by the Arthritis Foundation helped Rachel deal with her feelings.

The medication Remicade finally helped Rachel. This drug is given via IV every four weeks. Unfortunately, she still suffered flare-ups. She was absent from school and her cheerleading practices. Rachel had to be home-schooled during part of high school.

Rachel continued to battle pain in her hips. “Anything I did just didn’t work — physical therapy, joint injections, nothing. I was waking up in the middle of the night in pain, I couldn’t sit without being in pain, I couldn’t walk without being in pain,” Rachel stated. “My quality of life was miserable.”

Finally, she decided to undergo a double hip replacement. “It was the best thing that I have done for myself. It was totally life-changing in every way, shape, and form,” she said.

Sharing what she has learned

After Rachel married her husband, John Fuda, she went off her medication so that they could have children. The couple welcomed two children via IVF. But when Rachel started to have symptoms again, her physician advised her to go back on the medication.

Rachel said, “I lean on John a lot. He is so supportive, and he is always there for me.” She added, “This is a lifelong physical and emotional battle.”

Rachel also shared some advice for others who have arthritis. “Take it one day at a time and give yourself grace. Even now as I walk around, I have heat patches on my arms to help me. And you just have to take a deep breath and remind yourself that you can manage it. Because if you don’t manage it, it’ll manage you,” Rachel stated.

