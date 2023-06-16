‘You Guys Are All Nuts’: Rachel Fuda Reflects on Her First Season of Real Housewives of New Jersey

After an extremely volatile season, it was refreshing to get some new story lines from Real Housewives of New Jersey newbies Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral. The established fights and dynamics between the Gorgas and Giudices can get heavy and tired. Even Margaret Josephs picking at Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin is becoming a season standard.

For her part, Rachel had a great first season. She wisely aligned with Melissa Gorga, and Margaret early on. Teresa didn’t particularly have Rachel on her radar, though Danielle had frequent fights with her fellow newbie. She fought smart, not hard.

As for her personal life, Rachel touched viewers with her relationship with her step-son, Jaiden. She and husband John Fuda began Rachel’s adoption of Jaiden while cameras were rolling. By the time the reunion filmed, the adoption was finalized and the Fudas were a complete unit at last.

Rachel suggests that therapy helped get through the season

Rachel appeared alongside Melissa for a recent episode of the RHONJ After Show. She was asked to react to her first season.

“Like, what else could possibly happen. Like what was that? You guys are all nuts. And I guess I am too because I’m sitting here right next to you,” Rachel joked.

As for what she experienced as part of the cast, Rachel’s first thought was, “sad.” She added, “it was fun. It was scary. But, like, so interesting to see what happens when you put together nine big personalities. And say, ‘have fun!'”

Producers added a montage of cast fights from the season, including Margaret’s “dishevelled drug addict” dig at Jennifer. Ultimately, Rachel’s personal battles circled around Danielle.

“Are you proud of me for being in one piece after 13 years?” Melissa joked.

Certainly, Melissa is an absolute veteran for what she has endured for 10 seasons. Especially at the hands of Teresa and the rumor mill.

Rachel suggested that Melissa get a therapist. “That helps too,” she said.

Real Housewives of New Jersey just aired the final part of the reunion for Season 13. Catch up with the wild season!

