Real Housewives With the Most Lavish and Enviable Homes

The opulent lifestyles of the Real Housewives is half the reason most Bravo viewers tune in each week. The lifestyles of the rich and famous have always piqued our interest, with many followers wondering how the other half truly lives. Most housewives live in some pretty standard houses, but some go above and beyond the call of duty. With the need to keep up with the Joneses always hanging over their heads, some housewives can’t help themselves when it comes to sharing their enviable homes with us mere peasants. These are the most lavish Real Housewives homes.

Heather Dubrow

Fancy pants Heather Dubrow of Real Housewives of Orange County just upgraded to an even bigger home from her already sprawling OC estate. Both Heather and Terry Dubrow have champagne taste on a Cristal budget and make sure to flaunt it every chance they get.

Heather made news recently after announcing that she sold her home for $55 million and went on to purchase a Beverly Hills mansion for $16 million. Insert dollar eye cartoon here; wow!

The new six-acre property, which was built in 1946, boasts 5,797 square feet and has a traditional English feel to it. Heather recently told ET that it would take three years to design and rebuild the home that once belonged to Hannibal producer Martha De Laurentiis. Currently, the home offers a fireplace, a foyer with dual staircases, French doors, a pool and spa area, a tennis court, walk-in closets, and multiple bathrooms.

Kyle Richards

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards‘, Encino, CA home is nothing to balk at. Being married to Mauricio Umanksy, a prolific real estate agent, doesn’t hurt either. Kyle and Mauricio, who have been in the news for divorce rumors, love their 1912 home. The couple bought the mansion in 2017 and fell in love with its colonial vibe. The home has 10,600 square feet and sits on 1.5 acres.

Throughout the seasons of RHOBH, viewers have seen pieces of the home, which include a large stairway and foyer. The kitchen also has chef equipment and marble table tops. Kyle’s master bedroom is spacious and leads into a large master suite.

Kyle’s other home in Bel Air, which she once rented to Sutton Stracke, is also a beaut. There is no denying that Kyle has excellent interior design taste.

Sonja Morgan

Sonja Morgan of Real Housewives of New York City has been residing in her New York townhouse for years. And even though she has been trying to offload it, there never seems to be any takers. The Upper East Side dig spans 4,650 square feet and has five floors. Talk about a workout!

The townhouse was built in 1899 and has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The courtyard is a great outside space with a fountain and fish. Even though a relator once told Sonja she had to update the home, it still boasts its old New York charm, complete with a Murano glass chandelier.

Melissa Gorga

The star of Real Housewives of New Jersey is living a life most of us would envy, especially after getting a tour of her new Franklin Lakes, NJ, home.

Melissa Gorga’s new modern home is quite the vision and includes a black and white exterior, a massive kitchen with marble countertops, a living room with a fireplace, two bars, and 1920s custom lighting. Melissa also has a wall of windows and a wrap-around porch. The Garden State couple loves to entertain, so the house will definitely get its use.

Lisa Vanderpump

Even though Lisa Vanderpump is no longer a housewife, she still has one of the best homes in TV history. Bravo viewers have seen most of Villa Rosa, including the large kitchen, closet, and outdoor space, which includes an infinity pool. The Beverly Hills home has 8,000 square feet and even a moat to greet visitors. Don’t get on Lisa’s bad side though, or she may make you walk the plank.

